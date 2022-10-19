Herald recommends: Florida needs an attorney general who’ll serve the people, not the governor | Editorial

Florida’s state’s attorney general is supposed to be our top cop and chief legal officer, protecting us from scammers, flim-flam companies and any organized rackets meant to deceive Floridians and separate us from our money. They defend the state in civil litigation and sue companies and organizations that defraud Floridians.

Ayala

The role of Florida’s attorney general has been largely independent of politics and nonpartisan.

That is, until Republican Ashley Moody was elected in 2018, along with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. Forget impartiality. Moody is DeSantis’ legal representative, not Floridians’. Which is why the Editorial Board recommends the Democratic challenger in this race, Aramis Ayala. This position is too important for partisanship. Ayala, who won a three-way August primary, says she understands that.

“I am running because it’s important that the 22 million people of Florida are represented. . . . I want to be the people’s attorney,” Ayala told the Editorial Board.

From the beginning of this election cycle, political experts warned that the GOP was paying extra attention to the role of the attorney general in states across the country, and Moody is a classic, for she is DeSantis’ loyal legal soldier in his divisive culture wars. This even though the state’s attorney general, chief financial officer and agriculture commissioner are all elected independent of the governor.

Ayala is an impressive candidate, knowledgeable of the law. However, we did not recommend her in the Democratic primary in August. We were concerned that, in 2016, soon after garnering national headlines for becoming Florida’s first Black state attorney for the Orlando area, Ayala declared her office would not seek the death penalty in capital cases handled by her office. She cited the state’s high rate of convicting innocent people, a distinction that truly is a blot on Florida’s justice system.

Then-Gov. Rick Scott reassigned dozens of murder cases from Ayala office to another circuit, prompting Ayala to take legal action that ended with the Florida Supreme Court siding with Scott.

In refusing to recommend Ayala, we stated that the state attorney could not make a unilateral decision that went against state law.

But we cannot recommend Moody’s more egregious partnership with DeSantis.

We are counting on Ayala, a former state prosecutor and public defender who now is an assistant professor of legal studies at the University of Central Florida, to put her aversion to the death penalty on a shelf as Florida’s attorney general.

Moody’s campaign did not respond to a request for an interview with the Editorial Board, which has been the M.O. of the majority of Republican candidates we’ve sought out, unfortunately.

We would have asked Moody why she bought into Donald Trump’s “Big Lie,” filing a brief in a Texas lawsuit seeking to overturn the former president’s election loss in the 2020; she sued the Biden administration over vaccine mandates and masking requirements; she criticized the Justice Department for the seizure of documents at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate and defended the DeSantis-backed “Don’t say gay” law. On whose behalf was she acting?

Moody also requested that the Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigate former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg for helping Florida felons pay outstanding legal costs so they could register to vote in 2020, allowing them to clear a hurdle imposed by the governor and Legislature.

Floridians need an attorney general who works for them and is committed to making the justice system fairer for all.

Ayala stood against bias in the legal system that deals with Black and brown Floridians more harshly than it does with whites. And her concerns about bias in capital prosecutions are legitimate. On a local level, she introduced a panel to double-check death penalty cases; she can do that statewide, too.

Beating Moody will be tough. She is the clear front-runner in name recognition and cash. Ayala had around $20,000 in cash on hand in her campaign account as of Sept. 23. Moody has in the neighborhood of $6 million.

Moody has refused to debate Ayala, saying she prefers to debate challengers who are “serious about enforcing the law.” We, on the other hand, refuse to recommend for state attorney general someone who uses the law for narrow, spiteful political goals.

The Miami Herald Editorial Board recommends ARAMIS AYALA for Florida attorney general.