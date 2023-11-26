Herald-Leader 11: Names to know in 11th Region boys basketball this season

The 2023-24 Kentucky boys basketball season is scheduled to tip off Monday. Here are 11 of the 11th Region’s best players in order of how they were voted for by the region’s coaches in our @HLpreps preseason survey. Coaches were asked to rank the “top 10 players in the region.” This list includes their height, class, last year’s points per game and a brief note.

1. Malachi Moreno, Great Crossing (7-1 Jr., 14.8 points): Moreno averaged a double-double (11.4 rebounds) for the second straight season and his shot-blocking ability is a problem for every opponent trying to get to the bucket. He received 13 of the 14 coaches’ votes as the top player in the region and has college offers from at least 24 schools, including Kentucky, Alabama and Purdue. “As good as he is, it’s amazing to see how much he’s improved,” Coach Steve Page said of Moreno’s offseason development.

2. Vince Dawson, Great Crossing (6-5 Jr., 15.8 points): Dawson, who got the other top player vote, “can flat out score the basketball,” Page said. “His mid-range game is nice and he’s been working really hard on his outside game. The leading scorer for the Warhawks each of the last two years, his college offers include Miami (Ohio), Eastern Kentucky and Southeast Missouri State.

3. Armelo Boone, Frederick Douglass (6-4 Jr., 16.0 points): “Melo” Boone established himself as a clutch shooter last season with game-winning baskets for wins against George Rogers Clark in the regular season and Lexington Catholic in the 11th Region championship. He’s set to top 1,000 points for his career in the early going.

4. Tyler Doyle, Lexington Catholic (6-5 Sr., 10.3 points): A recent Bellarmine signee, Doyle keyed the offense for the Knights last year and is expected to see a big jump in offensive production for his senior season.

5. Jay Rose, Madison Southern (6-3 Sr., 21.1 points): Rose has led the Eagles in scoring each of the last two seasons and was a big part of their surprise 44th District championship two years ago.

Great Crossing's Malachi Moreno (24) took a rebound away from George Rogers Clark guard Reshaun Hampton (3) during their game at George Rogers Clark High School in Winchester on Jan. 5.

6. Javeon Campbell, Western Hills (6-5 Jr., 18.7 points): Averaged a double-double for the Wolverines with 10.7 rebounds last season and topped 1,000 points for his career as a sophomore. “You don’t realize how big he is until you get right up next to him,” Coach Geoff Cody said.

7. Aveion Chenault, Frederick Douglass (6-3 Jr., 13.2 points): Chenault is one of the top high school football recruits in the state as a wide receiver, but he made his mark last season on the court as a high-flying rim rocker and shot blocker for the Broncos.

8. Anderson Green, Lexington Christian (6-2 Jr., 13.5 points): Green led the Eagles in scoring and averaged a respectable 5.1 rebounds per game for a guard. He shot 82% from the free-throw line, one of the best marks in the state.

9. Ian Reesor, Sayre (6-6 Sr., 14.6 points): Coach Rob Goodman said he’s “looking for big things from Ian this year” after Reesor led the team in scoring a season ago.

10. Amari Owens, Bryan Station (6-1 So., 15.2 points): Owens comes off winning Dirt Bowl rookie of the year during that summer event in Lexington that includes current and former college players. “He gets bigger, stronger and better every day,” Coach Champ Ligon said.

11. Felix De Los Santos, Bryan Station (6-7 Jr., 8.9 points): Ligon likes De Los Santos’ ball skills and ability to play inside and out. “He should create a variety of problems for other teams.”

OTHERS NOMINATED

Frederick Douglass: DeMarcus Surratt; Henry Clay: Kayson Brown; Great Crossing: Junius Burrell, Jeremiah Godfrey; Lexington Catholic: John Reinhart; Lexington Christian: Hagan Preston, Saxton Howard; Sayre: Brock Coffman; Model: Riley Mollette; Paul Laurence Dunbar: Mason VanDyke.

The 11th Region’s 18 coaches were asked to rank the 10 best players in the 11th Region. The list reflects all the players put forth by the 14 coaches who responded to the top 10 players question in the survey.

