Here are The Herald’s Athlete and Football Players of the Week

Michael Burgess
·1 min read

The Herald’s Athlete of the Week is...

Luis Rosa

The Lions’ senior ran a 22:20.20 to finish sixth overall at the Region III, 1A meet at Great Falls, Oct. 25.

Lewisville finished third as a team at the region meet.

Rosa also ran a 20:22 to win the Chester County Championships at Great Falls, Oct. 27.

The Lewisville boys’ cross country team won the Chester County title at the same meet.

The Herald’s Football Player of the Week is...

Jordan Knox

Knox, a Northwestern commit, helped the Trojans clinch a Region 3-4A title in the win over Catawba Ridge. Alex Zietlow
The 6-foot-5, 295-pound senior left tackle graded out at 89 percent, with three knockdown blocks, while allowing no sacks in a 28-23 win over Catawba Ridge, Oct. 28.

Northwestern (9-1) rushed for 277 yards and three touchdowns on 46 carries, averaging 5.8 yards per carry in the Catawba Ridge victory.

Check in next week to vote for the Herald’s next Athlete of the Week and Football Player of the Week. Voting will start Monday morning at heraldonline.com. Winners are announced on Sunday.

