After her rescue from steep slope, Nevada woman again reported missing 1 month later

A 64-year-old woman from Reno, Nevada was reported missing in the Lake Mead National Recreation Area after leaving her vehicle to take pictures near the Hoover Dam, authorities said.

The woman, Gayle Stewart, was last seen on March 14 in the Bypass Bridge parking area, according to a new release from the National Park Service. She never returned to her vehicle after leaving it to take the pictures.

She was last seen wearing a black long-sleeve shirt, black leggings and black shoes, the release said. She has blonde hair and blue eyes, and is 5 feet, 8 inches tall, officials said.

Stewart was previously reported missing in Reno on Feb. 14, when she became stranded on a steep slope near Alum Creek, McClatchy News reported. The Alum Creek trail is considered “challenging” for hikers, according to the website AllTrails, and can be “extremely steep, loose, and rocky,” according to TrailForks.

She was rescued several hours after she was reported missing, NBC News reported. Fire officials said

She was discovered on the slope by a friend of her son, who happened to search for her “in an area people don’t usually walk,” KOLO 8 reported.

It was “actually kind of a miracle story,” Battalion Chief for the Reno Fire Department, Seth Williams, told the outlet. “The son called up some friends to start searching for her and one of the boys just decided to head off this cliff thinking maybe she fell down there and found her clinging to a tree. He said the last thing she said was ‘help’ and then didn’t talk anymore.“

The National Park Service has not yet confirmed that the woman missing near the Hoover Dam is the same one that went missing in Reno, but the names, ages and photos publicized in both instances are the same.

People who might have information on Stewart’s whereabouts are asked to call, text or email the National Park Service.

Anyone with information that could help locate Stewart can contact the National Park service here.

