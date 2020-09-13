How her own illness led one woman to set up a global firm

The BBC's weekly The Boss series profiles different business leaders from around the world. This week we speak to Jules Miller, founder of dietary supplements firm The Nue Co.

Jules Miller says she became so ill that she had internal bleeding.

"I was exhausted, bloated, I wasn't living a normal life anymore. That's when I started to think about food, wellness and supplements."

This was back in 2015. Living a stressful life in London, Jules, then aged 30, had been diagnosed with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS).

She started taking supplements to try to alleviate the problem, but found that nothing worked. She says that some even made her feel worse, and she was alarmed that most of the pills she tried were full of fillers and bulking agents.

View photos Nue's first product was aimed at alleviating irritable bowel syndrome More

At this stage many of us in her predicament may have got depressed, worried or angry, but Jules had a secret weapon - her grandfather was a chemist at the University of Cambridge. So with her granddad - the late Prof George Miller - she started to research dietary supplement formulations and ingredients.

"It was a great insight," says Jules, now 35. "There were brands out there that were supposed to help you, but they contained ingredients that were clinically proven to bring on other symptoms."

Her work with her grandfather inspired Jules to start her own all-natural supplements business. And in 2017 she launched Nue. Today the business has reported global annual revenues of $7m (£5.4m). Jules says that so far this year sales have soared six-fold compared with 2019, which she puts down to more people being concerned about their underlying health in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

Half-Colombian, Jules was born in the South American country, and Spanish is her first language. She moved to London with her parents when she was seven.

View photos The firm is mostly online based, but now has one shop in New York More

After school she studied philosophy at Birmingham University, before working in advertising in London. Prior to launching Nue she was head of business development for vegetarian food firm Detox Kitchen. Looking back at when she started Nue, Jules says she was fearless.

"I think if I launched another business now I wouldn't have the confidence I had then," she says. "I was so cocky. I wrote down a list of things I didn't know, and individuals who might have the answer, and I emailed them.

Two people she contacted were Natalie Massenet, the founder of fashion retailer Net-a-Porter, and Harvey Spevak, the boss of US fitness firm Equinox. Luckily for Jules both replied, and she had her first two mentors.

View photos Do most people need to take vitamins and other food supplements? More

Nue's initial product was called Debloat, a supplement to alleviate IBS that Jules found worked for her. Other items then followed, such as vitamins and, more recently, skin creams. The company was based in Cambridge to begin with, but within its first year of trading it relocated to New York. Jules says this was to allow it to better take advantage of the fact that the US is the largest market for dietary supplements.