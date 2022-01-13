'Her mark on rock and roll is indelible': Zendaya, more musicians remember Ronnie Spector

The music industry is remembering the life of Ronnie Spector, who was the leader of the girl group The Ronettes.

Spector's representative, Seth Cohen, confirmed Spector died Wednesday after a brief battle with cancer. She was 78.

Born Veronica Bennett, Spector formed The Ronettes in 1957 with her older sister, Estelle, and their cousin, Nedra Talley. The group’s debut album, “Presenting the Fabulous Ronettes Featuring Veronica,” was released in 1964. Five of its 12 tracks had made it to the U.S. Billboard charts.

Spector’s potent and iconic voice soared on a parade of hits in the early- to mid-‘60s, including “Be My Baby,” “Baby, I Love You” and “Walking in the Rain.” A lengthy solo career followed, starting with the single “So Young” in 1964.

Musicians are honoring the legacy of Ronnie Spector after news of her death broke on Jan. 12.

Her death drew tributes and expressions of grief from music industry colleagues.

Zendaya shared a lengthy tribute to the late singer on Instagram Thursday, along with a polaroid photo of the two together dated December 2018. The actress remembered Spector as "so incredibly full of life" and "a true rockstar through and through."

"Ronnie, being able to know you has been one of the greatest honors of my life," she added. "Thank you for sharing your life with me, I could listen to your stories for hours and hours. Thank you for your unmeasured talent, your unwavering love for performing, your strength, resilience and your grace. There is absolutely nothing that could dim the light you cast."

Singer-songwriter Stevie Van Zandt wrote on Twitter it was an "honor" to make music with Spector.

"RIP Ronnie Spector. It was an honor to Produce her and encourage her to get back on stage where she remained for the next 45 years," he wrote. "Her record with the E Street Band helped sustain us at a very precarious time (thanks to Steve Popovich). Condolences to her husband and family."

RIP Ronnie Spector. It was an honor to Produce her and encourage her to get back on stage where she remained for the next 45 years. Her record with the E Street Band helped sustain us at a very precarious time (thanks to Steve Popovich). Condolences to her husband and family. — Stevie Van Zandt (@StevieVanZandt) January 12, 2022

Kathy Valentine, bassist for the Go-Go's, wrote: "RIP the legend Ronnie Spector. Thank you for the music, for being so freaking cool."

Fellow '60's music icon Darlene Love posted several photos of her and Spector on Facebook.

"I'm in total shock! Did not see this one coming. Please give me time to process my thoughts to give Ronnie the proper tribute she deserves. She and I shared so much together," she wrote.

"Our dear friend Ronnie Spector, has passed. She was the sweetest person you could ever know. And her mark on rock and roll is indelible," Joan Jett wrote.

Beach Boys co-founder Brian Wilson posted an old video of himself and Spector sharing a music moment together, writing that he never "listened to a song more than 'Be My Baby' and this just breaks my heart."

"I just heard the news about Ronnie Spector and I don’t know what to say. I loved her voice so much and she was a very special person and a dear friend," he wrote. "Ronnie’s music and spirit will live forever."

Contributing: Melissa Ruggieri, Charles Trepany, USA TODAY; The Associated Press

