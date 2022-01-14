Her KC brass band has won many awards. But this player draws international acclaim

Every community should be so lucky to have its own British-style brass band. Kansas City is fortunate to have the Fountain City Brass Band.

Founded in 2002, the 30-piece, all-volunteer band has been honored for its excellence, winning nine U.S. Open Brass Band Championships, eight North American Brass Band Championships and one Scottish Open Brass Band Championship.

Now Jen Oliverio, the band’s cornetist, has been honored by 4 Bars Rest, one of the world’s most authoritative websites devoted to band music. She was nominated for two awards, player of the year and solo album of the year. Although Oliverio didn’t win either, she was named a member of the 4 Bars Rest 2021 Band of the Year, an honorary conglomerate of musicians who have distinguished themselves in the past year.

“It was quite the surprise for me, honestly,” Oliverio said. “I’m overwhelmed with gratitude.”

Oliverio came to Kansas City to earn her doctorate in trumpet performance from the University of Missouri-Kansas City’s Conservatory of Music and Dance. She joined Fountain City Brass Band in 2013. Her husband, Patrick, plays flugelhorn in the band. Oliverio says she didn’t start playing cornet until she joined Fountain City.

“It quickly became a sound I really loved, a sound I felt really connected to,” Oliverio said. “I think one of the reasons I like cornet is because it has such a beautiful sound, and I find the opportunity for expression and lyricism refreshing.”

The cornet has a mellower sound than the trumpet. They’re used in place of trumpets in British brass bands. Oliverio says there are many elements that make the British band sound unique.

“Part of it is the instrumentation,” she said. “Unlike a wind band or an orchestra, a British band is made up exclusively of brass and percussion instruments. And the color of the sound is a little bit different. There is a very specific style of vibrato, and some of the repertoire is really challenging and stretches the capacity of brass players. It pushes us in terms of the technical and lyrical limits of the instrument.”

Story continues

In 2020, Oliverio accepted a position as assistant professor of music at Oakland, University in Michigan. She still makes it to Kansas City as often as needed to take part in rehearsals She is especially looking forward to the coming year.

“2022 is going to be our 20th anniversary season,” Oliverio said. “This was Lee Harrelson’s idea. He’s the founder of the Fountain City Brass Band and our music director. We also have the Fountain City Brass Academy. It’s a great way to build mentorship with young brass players and also have a high-level performing ensemble in the British brass band style.”

For more information, fcbb.net.

The Mandolin Orchestra of Kansas City has two upcoming concerts.

Mandolin Orchestra of Kansas City

The mandolin orchestra has a rich and noble history. The first mandolin clubs started in Germany in the late 19th century, but soon spread throughout the world, including the United States and Japan. Mandolin orchestras were especially popular in America, where almost every town and school had one.

The Mandolin Orchestra of Kansas City carries on this proud tradition. You can hear this plucky ensemble twice in the next few weeks. The concerts will feature classics of the mandolin orchestra repertoire, as well as rock, jazz and classical.

7 p.m. Jan. 22., St. John’s United Methodist Church sanctuary, 6900 Ward Parkway, free. mookc.com.

6:30 p.m. Feb. 12, Lenexa City Hall Community Forum, 17101 W. 87th St. Parkway, free. mookc.com.

Khatia Buniatishvili postponed

It’s always an event when Georgian dynamo Khatia Buniatishvili blows into town. The pianist was scheduled to give a Harriman-Jewell Series recital on Jan. 29 at the Folly Theater, but, as might be expected, she will have to postpone due to current international travel restrictions. The Harriman-Jewell Series is rescheduling her much-anticipated concert on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

For more information, hjseries.org.

You can reach Patrick Neas at patrickneas@kcartsbeat.com and follow his Facebook page, KC Arts Beat, at www.facebook.com/kcartsbeat.