Her house is falling off a cliff, but she isn't going anywhere

Joyce Peach, 92, has been living in her Nova Scotia home since 1963.

Located on what has now become a cliff in the small town of Port Morien on Cape Breton Island, Joyce says she will remain in her home "until the end."

Unseasonably warmer weather in recent years has sped up erosion near Joyce's property. Experts say the problem only stands to get worse over time, with Joyce's home inching closer to the edge of the cliff year after year.

Still --

"I am staying here until the end," Joyce says.

"I have no intentions of moving."

