Her Dad Is a Far-Right Militia Boss. She’s Organizing a Pro-Choice Rally.

Hunter Pauli
·5 min read
Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Getty
Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Getty

MISSOULA, Montana—A remote stretch in the northwest part of this state may seem an unlikely spot for a pro-choice rally on Independence Day weekend. The small town of Eureka, population roughly 1,400, is home to over a dozen churches, voted 73 percent for Donald Trump in 2020, and hosted a trucker protest of hundreds earlier this year at the Canadian border crossing 10 miles away.

Perhaps more unlikely is who’s organizing the rally: Sequoia Rhodes Adams, the 19-year-old daughter of Oath Keepers militia founder Stewart Rhodes. The family patriarch is currently jailed awaiting trial after pleading not guilty to charges of seditious conspiracy related to what federal prosecutors say was his far-right group’s plot to storm the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

“I was extremely anti-feminist growing up,” Sequoia told The Daily Beast, describing her political transformation into a pro-choice activist after the family fled what they have previously described as Rhodes’ violently abusive Montana home in 2018.

“He couldn’t even talk about abortion or he would freak out,” she said of her father.

Sequoia and her adult siblings recently leveled abuse allegations against their father in an interview with the Southern Poverty Law Center. Those claims came on top of allegations of violence made in a 2018 application for a restraining order by Sequoia’s mother Tasha, Rhodes’ estranged wife. (The restraining order was denied by a local judge, and divorce proceedings remain ongoing. But multiple family members leveled similar allegations of domestic violence in a recent Insider story.)

<div class="inline-image__caption"><p>Sequoia Adams and her younger sister (blurred) are helping organize a pro-choice rally in Eureka, Montana.</p></div> <div class="inline-image__credit">Courtesy Tasha Adams</div>

Sequoia Adams and her younger sister (blurred) are helping organize a pro-choice rally in Eureka, Montana.

Courtesy Tasha Adams

Sequoia said in an interview this week that experiencing everyday sexism after escaping a lifetime of isolation in Rhodes’ home opened her eyes to the inequality women face in America.

“Once you have a kid, you’re stuck with them,” she told The Daily Beast.

“That’s why we couldn’t leave,” her mother, Tasha Adams, added in an interview. “Because we had so many kids.”

Tasha described Rhodes as controlling the family by “loading them down with responsibilities”—giant dogs, chickens—so that leaving would be a logistical nightmare. For her, the responsibility was children—six of them, the youngest born when Tasha, now 50, was 42, after three miscarriages and a stillbirth.

Sequoia doesn’t remember a time growing up when her mother wasn’t breastfeeding.

In a recent blog post, Tasha recounted one such failed pregnancy in 2010, accusing her husband of using the tragedy for political gain during an Oath Keepers power struggle. “I nearly bled out,” Tasha told The Daily Beast, describing waking up in a pool of her own blood, with her oldest children stopping the bleeding when they couldn’t get Rhodes’ attention.

Sequoia was young, but remembers one detail vividly: “The carpets were stained with blood.”

An attorney representing Rhodes in his sedition case declined to comment for this story.

Abortion remains legal in Montana, with no trigger laws on the books and a 1999 ruling by the progressive-dominated State Supreme Court enshrining abortion rights under Montanans’ constitutional right to privacy.

But that ruling came after increasing violence against Montana abortion providers. By the early 1990s, half of the state’s abortion clinics had been burned down, according to contemporaneous reporting by the Missoulian, three of them by one man who later pleaded guilty to torching eight across the West.

<div class="inline-image__caption"><p>By the 1990s nearly half of all abortion clinics in Montana had been burned down.</p></div> <div class="inline-image__credit">Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Getty</div>

By the 1990s nearly half of all abortion clinics in Montana had been burned down.

Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Getty

One of the firebombed clinics was in the city of Kalispell, an hour south of Eureka. Another clinic eventually opened in Kalispell, but was vandalized in 2014 and closed. A new clinic serving the region opened in the neighboring city of Whitefish in 2018. Every state bordering Montana has banned or is attempting to ban abortion in the wake of the Dobbs ruling, leaving the state as something of an oasis.

But if it’s a vaguely purple state, Montana has also been dominated by the GOP in recent elections. Various approaches to banning abortion have been floated by anti-abortion activists and politicians in recent months, such as a constitutional amendment or constitutional convention. These routes face high voting margins and must be affirmed by Montana voters.

Even without action by the state, it was revealed Friday that Planned Parenthood of Montana will refuse medication abortions to clients from states that have banned abortion, a testament to a new climate of national hostility to reproductive rights.

Saturday’s rally in Eureka begins at 3:30 p.m. in Riverside Park in partnership with Flathead Valley Pro Choice, a group that formed last year as a local women’s reproductive-rights march organization before branching out.

FVPC organizer Nikki Eisinger told The Daily Beast she’s been impressed with Sequoia and her younger sister, who is helping with the rally as well.

“They’re powerful and intelligent young women,” she said.

Sequoia said she was incensed by the recent Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization ruling overturning federal abortion rights. But not just because of her newfound feminism. Rather, it seemed to her like a betrayal of the libertarian-minded conservatism of the people she grew up with—a worldview that she understood to say everyone has the right to privacy from the government.

“And then those same people took it from me,” she said.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Abortions may resume in Kentucky after judge grants temporary suspension of 'trigger' law

    Abortions may resume in Kentucky after a judge granted a temporary suspension that halts the state's trigger law after Roe was overturned.

  • US jury finds ex-Argentine officer responsible for massacre

    A jury in Miami on Friday found a former Argentine naval officer responsible for a 1972 massacre of political prisoners in his homeland and ordered him to pay more than $20 million in damages to relatives of four of the victims. The unanimous verdict of the seven jurors was delivered against Roberto Guillermo Bravo, 79, who has lived in the United States since 1973.

  • Texas migrant deaths: Truck driver 'unaware air conditioner had stopped working'

    A police informant says he was told that the driver was "unaware" the air conditioning had failed.

  • Uber, Nike, Lyft, Disney, JP Morgan and others vow to help employees access abortions after Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade: 'We must keep up the fight'

    Numerous US companies have gone public saying they'd front the costs for employees traveling to seek abortions.

  • Robert leads 17-hit White Sox attack in 11-4 win over Halos

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Josh Harrison and Luis Robert hit two-run homers during Chicago’s five-run fifth inning, and the White Sox pounded out 17 hits in an 11-4 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday night. José Abreu and Yoán Moncada had RBI doubles during a five-run seventh for the White Sox, who rallied from an early three-run deficit with multi-hit games from seven batters to win for only the second time in seven games. Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani hit back-to-back homers in the thir

  • It's a Dogfight! Saint John, Hamilton meet in Memorial Cup final

    ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — Two teams that skated through distinctly different paths in the playoffs will meet Wednesday in the final of the 2022 Memorial Cup. The host Saint John Sea Dogs, who went 39 days between games after losing in the first round of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League playoffs, will face the Hamilton Bulldogs, who posted a 16-3 post-season record en route to the Ontario Hockey League championship. It is the first Memorial Cup final since 2019, when the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies skate

  • Lightning retain Nick Paul with 7-year, $22 million contract

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Lightning have accomplished one of their top offseason priorities, retaining forward Nick Paul with a seven-year contract worth just over $22 million. General manager Julien BriseBois announced deal Friday, three days after saying the club was interested in re-signing Paul and two other key players headed toward free agency — forward Ondrej Palat and defenseman Jan Rutta. Paul was obtained in a trade from the Ottawa Senators in March. The 27-year-old filled sever

  • Fastest 5 minutes in hockey: How speedy Avs won Stanley Cup

    Playing hockey on fast forward, the Colorado Avalanche blazed their way to the Stanley Cup championship with a mix of speed and high-end skill that needed only a defined focus to get over the top. There was never any denying a team featuring Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar, Gabriel Landeskog and Mikko Rantanen has enough talent to win. But after four consecutive early playoff exits, the Avalanche authored a different ending and knocked off the back -to- back defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning b

  • JT Poston shoots 62, leads John Deere Classic by 2 strokes

    SILVIS, Ill. (AP) — J.T. Poston shot a 9-under 62 on Thursday to take a two-stroke lead in the PGA Tour's John Deere Classic. Coming off a second-place tie last week in Connecticut, Poston eagled the par-5 second and had seven birdies in a bogey-free round at TPC Deere Run. “It’s, obviously, why you practice and why you work as hard as you do on your game,” Poston said. “Any time you can have those rounds where you really get it going low and mistake-free, bogey-free is a bonus. It’s why you wor

  • Tim Hortons, Esso withdraw for world juniors in another blow for Hockey Canada

    TORONTO — Tim Hortons and Imperial Oil have joined a growing list of corporations to pull sponsorship dollars in the wake of Hockey Canada's handling of an alleged sexual assault and out-of-court settlement. Tim Hortons said Wednesday it is "suspending support" for the upcoming men's world junior hockey championship this summer in Edmonton as the restaurant chain awaits details on how the national federation intends to take "strong and definitive action" following the "deeply concerning allegati

  • Grizzlies, All-Star Ja Morant agree to 5-year supermax deal

    The Memphis Grizzlies are making sure All-Star point guard Ja Morant is going nowhere anytime soon. Morant agreed to a five-year supermax rookie extension Friday. Tandem, the company home to Morant's agent, Jim Tanner, congratulated the guard on the contract on social media minutes after extensions could be signed. “Memphis is my home,” Morant wrote on Twitter six minutes after midnight. This extension was merely a formality for the point guard voted the NBA's Most Improved Player in his third s

  • Real ninjas are back!

    Meet the new ninjas reclaiming their place in Odawara, so this can become home to one of the country’s largest ninja clans again.

  • Unvaccinated Tanner Houck roasted after Red Sox lose to Blue Jays in walk-off fashion

    Fans are calling out Tanner Houck for his decision to remain unvaccinated against COVID-19.

  • Kuhl tosses 3-hit shutout, Rockies beat Dodgers 4-0 at Coors

    DENVER (AP) — Chad Kuhl crouched in a tunnel at Coors Field, sharing the moment with his parents on a FaceTime call as his phone kept buzzing with other messages of congratulations. The fact that the best start of his career came against the powerful Los Angeles Dodgers only made the night even more special. Kuhl pitched a three-hitter for his first major league shutout and the Colorado Rockies beat Los Angeles 4-0 on Monday. “We all want to win, but it’s just been one of those personal goals fo

  • What Sadio Mané’s departure means for the Reds

    The Senegalese football star is joining the German Club, but what’s his new contract and how is Liverpool going to replace him?

  • Flyers' prospect detained in Russia for allegedly dodging military draft

    Flyers prospect Ivan Fedotov has been detained by Russian authorities after suspicions of "dodging the Russian army."

  • License to try again key to the Avalanche's coronation

    Literally worst to first in five short seasons, the Colorado Avalanche matched the best-ever postseason record on the path to winning a Stanley Cup on Sunday night.

  • Zach Edey on learning from NBAers and where he wants to improve

    Purdue centre Zach Edey discusses what he has to do to get better as he readies himself for the NBA and how his role under Nick Nurse is different than in college.

  • Police officer tries to stop Bowen Byram from rejoining Avalanche Stanley Cup parade

    Bowen Byram almost didn't make it back to the parade.

  • Andreescu, Shapovalov move on at Wimbledon, Auger-Aliassime out

    LONDON — Bianca Andreescu continued her successful grass-court season with a convincing 6-1, 6-3 win over Emina Bektas in first-round action at Wimbledon on Tuesday. Men's 13th seed Denis Shapovalov also moved on with a wild five-set win over France's Arthur Rinderknech, while sixth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime was upset by American Maxime Cressy in four sets. Andreescu won 91 per cent of first-serve points and converted five of 10 break-point chances in a match that took just 54 minutes to comple