Heptagon Turns Spectators into Players in the Game!

Heptagon
·5 min read

ISTANBUL, TURKEY / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2022 / Heptagon breathes new life into the chains of the NFT world with a unique approach. By means of WEB3 dynamics, NFT creators are not only minters in Heptagon but also become part of a completely independent creative approach where they can sell their products in the NFT market they have built with their own created cryptocurrencies. You're not JUST playing games anymore; you're completely in the game!

CryptoLink, Friday, September 30, 2022, Press release picture
CryptoLink, Friday, September 30, 2022, Press release picture

The Heptagon Virtual World Championship experience now turns sports fans from being gamers to being an element in the game.

For instance, Game Fans who love playing Football/Basketball games, from now on, thanks to Heptagon, will become players IN The Game!

Blockchain and WEB3 applications continue to create innovations that will have revolutionary consequences that determine the economic and sociological structure of the future. A decentralized, transparent approach that eliminates the problem of trust seems to have already taken firm steps toward becoming one of the undisputed priorities of the new century.

Blockchain has multi-faceted commercial potential for us. The thing is, Blockchain is far more than just bitcoin or crypto-currencies.

Yes, it is not just about cryptocurrencies. It's also about new technologies powered by Blockchain. If we are talking about decentralized finance today, if we can talk about decentralized applications, we owe it to the silent revolution of Blockchain in our thinking system.

If we become realistic, we are at the beginning of a new era that everyone sees but few speak about. Again, let's admit that while the dynamic of life's flow depends on the economy and the economy depends on money, no one can be expected to remain indifferent for a long time to a structure that proposes to rebuild this whole monetary system.

We couldn't have imagined 10 years ago that we would be able to attend live broadcasts from sports events to concerts, presented with 360° XR cameras in a metaverse area, from your devices at home as if you were in a stadium, now you only have days to reach these opportunities.

Heptagon Metaverse is leading the way in making such a dream come true.

Heptagon Company is building a unique WEB3 experience for users in the Heptagon Metaverse area, which it has developed with its Global partners.

Heptagon Metaverse introduces a unique web3 experience for the users.

Chance to participate in live broadcasts with XR headsets as if you were in the Arena, the opportunity to visit art galleries and stores in the metaverse environment, and to shop... Generating NFTs and trading them on the Heptagon NFT market...

The company invites users will join Heptagon Metaverse with decentralized wallets and encounter a unique metaverse experience by participating in events with their privatized Avatars.

However, what is striking is the fact that the entire system was designed and planned on a decentralized economy.

Heptagon Metaverse creates a Hepta token with unprecedented functionality for users.

Hepta is used for all transactions, such as watching sports events on live broadcast, joining Virtual Championships, minting and trading NFT, buying and selling avatars, purchasing the items of the clubs in the Heptagon Metaverse Stores, and building the stadiums of the teams in that unique world.

Heptagon Metaverse builds its entire economic structure on Hepta, with its technical infrastructure that allows transition to different metaverse areas.

One of the most exciting features is the possibility that Hepta Token can also be converted into a stable income for users. Perhaps for the first time, match or concert tickets will not be torn and thrown away after events but will instead be stored in decentralized wallets to generate revenue.

Because the HeptaStake platform allows users to earn Stake income, that feature does not bring income from the air. Stake income braced by net revenues of the platform.

Live Streaming fees, Nft and Avatar market fees, revenues from rental stores in Heptagon Metaverse, trading platform commissions, and revenues from sponsorship agreements; in other words, all net revenues of Heptagon Metaverse are shared with users.

Exclusive Features of Heptagon Metaverse

In the Stadiums built in the Heptagon Metaverse, sports enthusiasts can watch live broadcasts recorded with 360XR cameras from wherever they want, with XR glasses/helmets, as if they were in the stadium.

In addition, Heptagon Metaverse builds a new Virtual Sports universe where sports fans from all over the world and of all ages can participate in the "Virtual World Championships," which will be held for the first time in the world, with their unique and developable Avatars.

Also, it creates an innovative opportunity for users to mint NFTs, to build their NFT markets where they can sell the NFTs they minted, and to sell the NFTs they minted with the Tokens they'll be able to produce themselves.

With the collaboration of the unique structure of EraChain, which uses the PoW algorithm using an Ethereum Virtual Machine, Heptagon Metaverse builds bridges for users to access Metaverse areas created on different networks and provides its Token by swapping it through contracts which would write for various networks to make it useable on Metaverse areas built in multiple networks.

About Heptagon Ecosystem:

Hepta Token: The Heptagon Ecosystem is built on Hepta Token, produced with a fixed supply of 360 million. Users use Hepta Tokens for all transactions such as Live stream tickets, participation fees for virtual championships, NFT minting and sales, and Avatar improvements.

Hepta is the key to all of the ecosystem.

Live broadcast revenues, Advertising revenues, Sponsorship agreements revenues, NFT & AVATAR market transaction fees, Virtual championship participation fees, and Virtual store shopping transaction commissions are the basic income of the ecosystem.

Hepta Token, the most important player in this excellent Metaverse Ecosystem, is currently at the beginning of the ICO process, and the first ICO price of Hepta, which features an absolute utility token with a total and fixed supply of 360 million, is $0.15.Blockchain is no longer just a new way of understanding; it is now a part of our lives with its products. And the gain is always where it should be, in innovations.

Website, LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, Telegram, Discord, ICO Website

Email: business@hptgn.io
Contact:ÖMER CİHANGİR ÇOBAN

SOURCE: Heptagon



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/718393/Heptagon-Turns-Spectators-into-Players-in-the-Game

Latest Stories

  • Islanders focused on bouncing back, returning to playoffs

    After missing the playoffs for the first time in four years, the New York Islanders had a long offseason to reflect on what went wrong. With a new coach and mostly the same roster that reached the Stanley Cup semifinals the previous two years, they are ready for a fresh start. “It was nice to reset, have a longer summer to regroup,” center Brock Nelson said. “I think everyone has the belief and confidence in the group that we have. ... We’re not too far removed from a couple of pretty good runs

  • Precious Achiuwa wants the NBA to respect his defence

    Precious Achiuwa was lauded for his play against Joel Embiid in the first round of last season's NBA playoffs but the 23-year-old Toronto Raptor says he's not stopping there and wants to be talked about as one of the league's best defenders.

  • Maple Leafs' John Tavares out for three weeks with oblique injury

    Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares is set to miss three weeks of action after suffering an oblique strain in a pre-season game.

  • WHL teams with Orange Shirt Society before National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

    CALGARY — The Western Hockey League and the Orange Shirt Society announced a new partnership on Thursday with initiatives to recognize and commemorate the legacy of residential schools. Orange Shirt Day, formally called National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, is a statutory holiday that will be held on Friday. The WHL says its commissioned a special WHL Truth and Reconciliation logo, designed by Métis artist Kim Vizi-Carmen of Pinerock Graphics that will be worn as a helmet decal by all WHL p

  • Murray solid in Leafs' pre-season debut; Toronto loses two more players to injury

    TORONTO — Matt Murray had a solid night on the ice and a conversation off it he won't soon forget. A couple of his teammates, meanwhile, demonstrated untapped skills that were needed in a pinch. Murray was perfect in making 16 saves over two periods of action in his Maple Leafs debut as short-handed Toronto defeated the Montreal Canadiens 3-0 in pre-season play Wednesday. Denis Malgin, with a goal and an assist, Nick Robertson and Nick Abruzzese scored for the Leafs, who lost defencemen Jordie B

  • Stone, Sutter lead the way as Flames blank Oilers 4-0 in pre-season victory

    CALGARY — On a night where the spotlight shone on new Calgary Flames stars Nazem Kadri and Jacob Markstrom in their first pre-season appearances, it was journeyman Michael Stone who had the big night. Stone and Brett Sutter each recorded a goal and an assist to lead Calgary to a 4-0 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday. In camp on a professional tryout, Stone has been with the Flames since being acquired from the Arizona Coyotes at the trade deadline in 2016-17. Since then, he signed a

  • Ducks counting on talented young core to lead playoff flight

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Some of the most exciting young players in hockey are wearing the Anaheim Ducks' sweater this winter. Their fans are hoping they'll also be wearing it closer to the summer while ending the Ducks' four-year playoff drought. Trevor Zegras, Troy Terry, Jamie Drysdale, Isac Lundeström, Mason McTavish and Olen Zellweger comprise an enviable young core of talent, and the Ducks intend to build their future on it. They still need all their young stars to take a step forward as the

  • Raptors had a refreshingly positive offseason in a league that did not

    Amid a tumultuous NBA offseason full of negativity and controversy, the Raptors and their players did a whole lot of good this summer.

  • Canadiens GM calls Juraj Slafkovsky's preseason play 'underwhelming'

    Juraj Slafkovsky isn't off to the best of starts with the Montreal Canadiens.

  • Former Team Canada goaltender Sami Jo Small named president of PHF's Toronto Six

    TORONTO — Former Canadian women's hockey team goalie Sami Jo Small has been appointed president of the Premier Hockey Federation's Toronto Six. The 46-year-old from Winnipeg joins general manager Angela James and head coach Geraldine Heaney at the helm of the Six, which will start its third PHF season in November. Small, who won Olympic gold medals with Canada in both 2002 and 2006 as well as four world championship gold, co-founded the Canadian Women's Hockey League (CWHL) that operated for a d

  • Sports media are unequipped to handle the Ime Udoka workplace scandal

    This is a column by Morgan Campbell, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. We knew Jayson Tatum would field some heavy questions at Boston Celtics media day this week. He's the best player on last season's NBA Finals runner-up, set to lead the team into an uncertain season. The Celtics' once-bright outlook has grown hazy following the news that the club had suspended its head coach, Ime Udoka, for the upcoming season for his role

  • Argos Carnell IV and Bethel-Thompson, Stamps QB Maier net CFL top performer honours

    TORONTO — Defensive back Maurice Carnell IV and quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson, along with Calgary Stampeders quarterback Jake Maier were named the CFL's top performers Tuesday. Carnell IV earned top-performer honours after registering two interceptions — one returned 35 yards for a TD — in Toronto's 45-15 road win over the Ottawa Redblacks. He also had five tackles and a pass knock-down as the Argos clinched a home playoff game with the victory. Maier was named the second top performer afte

  • Blue Jays veterans explain how to approach the pressure of MLB playoffs

    George Springer, a veteran of 63 playoff games, believes the Blue Jays have what it takes to make noise in October.

  • Report: Leafs, Oilers, Senators among teams interested in Jakob Chychrun

    A handful of Canadian teams have their eye on Jakob Chychrun.

  • Treaty 6 First Nations woman 1st to join NHL's Winnipeg Jets as collegiate scout

    The Winnipeg Jets have hired its first First Nations woman from Treaty 6 territory in Saskatchewan. Sydney Daniels, 27, is joining the National Hockey League team as a college scout, but the woman from the Mistawasis Nehiyawak First Nation has already enjoyed a long hockey career. Daniels grew up in the United States for most of her life and attended Harvard University, where she was captain of the Harvard Crimson hockey team. When her playing career in the National Collegiate Athletic Associati

  • United States wins Presidents Cup for 12th time as Canada's Pendrith and Conners lose

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Corey Conners and Taylor Pendrith made Canadian history twice at the Presidents Cup and, although they're disappointed in the result, they're ready for more. It was the first time two Canadians had ever played at the prestigious best-on-best tournament that sees 12 Americans take on 12 players from around the world, excluding Europe. When the longtime friends were partnered on Friday they became the first-ever Canadians to play together at the storied tournament. But Conners, f

  • Re-energized Canadian women's basketball team sets sights on World Cup podium

    There wasn't much time for things to come together for Canada at the World Cup. Grouped with the second-, third- and fourth-place finishers from the Olympics, and under the tutelage of a new head coach in Victor Lapeña, the fourth-ranked Canadian women's basketball team could have been forgiven for counting moral victories at the tournament in Australia. Instead, Canada reeled off three straight wins to open the tournament, eventually finishing 4-1 to place second in its group. Now, not only are

  • Thitikul beats Kang in playoff, LPGA rookie wins 2nd event

    ROGERS, Ark. (AP) — Atthaya Thitikul of Thailand birdied the second playoff hole to beat Danielle Kang and win the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship on Sunday. The victory made the 19-year-old the first LPGA player in five years to win twice in her rookie season. Sung Hyun Park posted multiple wins in 2017. Thitikul and the 29-year-old Kang finished the 54-hole event at the Pinnacle Country Club tied at 17-under. A six-time winner on the LPGA Tour, Kang was making her third tour start since June

  • Oilers net shutout, goal outburst in 4-0 pre-season win over Jets

    EDMONTON — Stuart Skinner looks ready to make the permanent move up to the big leagues with the Edmonton Oilers. Skinner and Calvin Pickard combined to make 29 saves for the shutout as the Oilers started what is anticipated to be a season packed with potential with a 4-0 victory over the Winnipeg Jets in NHL pre-season play Sunday. “Once I got my legs under me, I felt pretty good,” said the 23-year-old Skinner, who has been slotted in as the likely backup to Jack Campbell this season. “After any

  • Carleton has 27 points to lead Canada to win over Mali at FIBA women's World Cup

    SYDNEY, Australia — Bridget Carleton poured in 27 points to lead Canada's women's basketball team to an 88-65 over Mali at the FIBA World Cup on Tuesday. The victory guaranteed a crucial top-two finish in Group B for the Canadians, who will avoid both the United States (5-0) and China (4-1) in Thursday's quarterfinals. Instead, Canada (4-1) will meet Puerto Rico (2-3) on Thursday. Kayla Alexander had 19 points and 14 rebounds for the No. 4 Canadians (4-1), in their final game of the preliminary