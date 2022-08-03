Hepsor AS: 2022 II quarter and six months consolidated unaudited interim report

HEPSOR AS
·9 min read
HEPSOR AS
HEPSOR AS

The consolidated revenues of Hepsor for the first six months of 2022 amounted to 4.0 million euros (including 2.7 million euros in Q2 2022) and a net loss of 0.3 million euros (including 0.3 million euros in Q2 2022).

The sales of development projects still under construction will mostly take place in the second half of the year, and therefore the revenue and profit from these projects will also be reflected in the results of the 3rd and 4th quarters of the year. The Group's revenues and profitability are directly dependent on the development cycle of the projects, which lasts about 24 to 36 months. Sales revenue is only generated at the end of this cycle. The number of projects as well as the revenues and profitability may significantly vary from quarter to quarter depending on the length and timing of the development cycle. Therefore, some financial years or quarters may be weaker or stronger in terms of financial results. In evaluating the sustainability and the financial results of the real estate developer, the portfolio of the development projects and the three-year average financial results are the best criteria for evaluating the Group's financial results.

The Group has generated revenues mainly from the sale of residential development projects. As of 25 July 2022, we have sold 32 apartments in completed projects in Latvia (27 apartments as of the end of Q2 2022), including 13 apartments in the 4b Strēlnieku development project, 18 apartments in the 9 Baložu development project, and 1 apartment in the 24 Āgenskalna development project.

As of date of the current report, the Priisle Kodu development project, a project developed by the Group's affiliate company Hepsor N170 OÜ in Estonia, has reached the stage of signing the contract under the law of obligations. The Group's profit share will be reflected in the financial results of the third and fourth quarters of 2022. While real right contracts were signed at the end of the quarter for all 76 apartments and the commercial space in the development project, by 25 July, or after the end of the quarter, contracts under the law of obligations were already signed for 32 apartments.

Hepsor currently has three residential development projects under construction in Estonia and Latvia, with a total of 304 new apartments. To date, real right and booking agreements have been signed for 48 apartments (52%) in the Mārupes Dārzs (92 apartments) development project near Riga. The sale and construction of Hepsor's second largest residential development project, Kuldīgas Parks (116 apartments) in Riga, is also proceeding according to the plan, and 64 apartments (55%) have been sold. Both projects will be completed in 2023. In Estonia, we continue with the construction of the Paevälja Hoovimajad development project of two apartment buildings in two stages with a total of 96 apartments. To date, real right contracts have been concluded for 76 apartments (79%). The first phase of the project with 48 apartments will be completed by the end of the year, the second phase in the first quarter of next year.

In July, we signed a 14-million-euro loan agreement with LHV Pank AS, the purpose of which is to finance the construction of the Ojakalda Kodud development project. There are 101 spacious family apartments in the three-tower residential building on the border of Tallinn and Harku. Our green way of thinking is central to the development of the Ojakalda residential buildings: we create an environmentally conscious and sustainable living environment. The pre-sale of the Ojakalda development project has started and the construction will begin in September 2022.

In addition to the residential development projects already under construction and available for sale, Hepsor also plans to start the construction of the next phase of the Manufaktuuri Kvartal with 160 new apartments in the second half of 2022. In Riga, we plan to start the Raņķa Dambis development project with 36 new apartments. In 2022, a total of 383 apartments are planned to be built in Tallinn and Riga, including 128 in Riga. In addition, in May 2022, Hepsor signed a preliminary agreement for the purchase of real estate in the Imanta area of Riga. About 40 apartments can be built on the property.

Three commercial real estate development projects have been completed or are about to be completed in Tallinn this year. Selver supermarket already operates the commercial space (leasable space approx. 1,500 m2) on the first floor of the 11-storey commercial and residential property at 1 Priisle. Grüne Maja, the office building following the green thinking concept, has 80% of its leasable space covered by lease agreements, and the building itself is already in active use. We are actively continuing negotiations to lease the remaining 20%. At the end of the year, we will hand over the Büroo113 commercial building, which is 100% covered by lease agreements. The anchor tenant in this building is a clinic with a modern and innovative concept. In the case of Büro113, green solutions (earth-heats-earth-cools, energy-efficient architecture, very good interior, solar energy, etc.) have been used for the first time in a city centre downtown high-rise. In 2022, a stock-office commercial development project will be completed at 30 Ulbrokas, Riga, which has also reached 100% occupancy.

In June, we completed the acquisition of the property at 17A Ganību Dambis in Riga. The property has 13 buildings of different commercial functionality (leasable area 8,200 m2) with occupancy of about 81%. As a result, we expect the share of rental income to increase in the third quarter of the year. In this development project the demolished depreciated buildings will be replaced by new commercial premises including offices and stock-offices. In total, the property will accommodate approximately 20,000 m2 of leasable space.

As of the date of this report, the Group has a total of 25 development projects. During the reporting year, the Āgenskalna and Baložu projects in Latvia were completed and a development project in the Imanta area of Riga was acquired.

The management of Hepsor still forecasts a turnover of 28 million euros in 2022 and profit of 3.3 million euros (including 3.1 million euros attributable to the owners of the parent company).

As of this report, we can say that despite of the difficult global situation, customers are not backing out of contracts, and contracts under the law of obligations for new homes continue to be signed on the agreed terms. The sale of new apartments in Riga projects has exceeded our expectations, and there are only 20 unsold apartments in projects currently under construction in Estonia. Russia's military invasion and attack on Ukraine's independence, which began on 24 February 2022, affects businesses and individuals around the world. Although the length, impact and outcome of the ongoing military conflict are still unclear, the high inflation rate, increased energy prices, increase in the Euribor based on the European Central Bank's monetary policy, and the increase in commodity and thus also construction prices are clearly felt. In view of the next two or three quarters, the mentioned factors will have an impact on the confidence of buyers of new homes.

Due to global uncertainty, the Group's management is paying more attention to the risks associated with taking new projects to the sales and construction phase. Despite the above, the management of the Group has not halted any of the current development projects, and according to current information, the sale and construction of new projects mentioned above will start already in autumn 2022.

in thousands of euros

30 June 2022

31 Dec 2021

30 June 2021

Assets

 

 

 

Current assets

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

4,361

10,889

1,277

Trade and other receivables

576

652

636

Current loan receivables

279

2,388

256

Inventories

56,128

37,237

33,084

Total current assets

61,344

51,166

35,253

Non-current assets

 

 

 

Property, plant and equipment

260

229

410

Intangible assets

3

0

0

Financial investments

2

402

2

Non-current loan receivables

2,308

3,408

1,97

Other non-current receivables

380

140

99

Total non-current assets

2,953

4,179

2,481

Total assets

64,297

55,345

37,734

Liabilities and equity

 

 

 

Current liabilities

 

 

 

Loans and borrowings

2,472

5,501

4,393

Current lease liabilities

64

123

72

Prepayments from customers

2,453

1,164

1,238

Trade and other payables

3,959

5,539

1,967

Deferred income tax liability

8

0

0

Total current liabilities

8,956

12,327

7,67

Non-current liabilities

 

 

 

Loans and borrowings

34,641

22,862

19,169

Non-current lease liabilities

66

66

284

Other non-current liabilities

1,762

1,053

1,08

Deferred income tax liability

0

0

73

Total non-current liabilities

36,469

23,981

20,606

Total liabilities

45,425

36,308

28,276

Equity

 

 

 

Share capital

3,855

3,855

6

Share premium

8,917

8,917

3,211

Retained earnings

6,1

6,265

6,241

Total equity

18,872

19,037

9,458

incl. total equity attributable to owners of the parent

18,345

18,904

9,37

incl. non-controlling interest

527

133

88

Total liabilities and equity

64,297

55,345

37,734

 

in thousands of euros

6M 2022

Adjusted 

Q2 2022

Q2 2021    

6M 2021

 

 

 

 

 

Revenue

3,954

3,874

2,682

985

Cost of sales (-)

-3,752

-3,29

-2,586

-826

Gross profit

202

584

96

159

Marketing expenses (-)

-173

-100

-78

-52

Administrative expenses (-)

-537

-298

-209

-173

Other operating income

47

43

37

23

Other operating expenses (-)

-39

-51

-32

-38

Operating profit (-loss) of the year

-500

178

-186

-81

Financial income

567

76

58

43

Financial expenses (-)

-312

-191

-144

-83

Profit before tax

-245

63

-272

-121

Current income tax

-5

-16

0

-16

Deferred income tax

-8

-13

-8

-2

Net profit for the year

-258

34

-280

-139

Attributable to owners of the parent

-273

-84

-278

-134

Non-controlling interest

15

118

-2

-5

 

 

 

 

 

Other comprehensive income (-loss)

 

 

 

 

Changes related to change of ownership

135

0

0

0

Change in value of embedded derivatives with minority shareholders

-13

-31

-31

59

Other comprehensive income (-loss) for the period

122

-31

-31

59

Attributable to owners of the parent

-286

0

-200

0

Non-controlling interest

408

-31

169

59

 

 

 

 

 

Comprehensive income (-loss) for the period

-136

3

-311

-80

Attributable to owners of the parent

-559

-84

-478

-134

Non-controlling interest

423

87

167

54

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings per share

 

 

 

 

Basic (euros per share)

-0.07

-0.02

-0.07

-0.03

Diluted (euros per share)

-0.07

-0.02

-0.07

-0.03

Anneli Simm
Head of Investor Relations
Phone: +372 5615 7170
e-mail: anneli@hepsor.ee

Hepsor AS (www.hepsor.ee/en/) is one of the fastest growing residential and commercial real estate developers in Estonia and Latvia. Over the last eleven years Hepsor has developed more than 1,400 homes and 23,000 m2 of commercial space. Hepsor has been the first real estate developer in the Baltic States to implement a number of innovative engineering solutions that make the buildings we construct more energy-efficient and thus more environmentally friendly. The company's portfolio is comprised of 25 development projects with a total sellable space of 176,000 m2.

Attachment


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Swim star Summer McIntosh races to gold at Commonwealth Games

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — Canadian swimming star Summer McIntosh has added to her burgeoning medal case. On the heels of her success at the world aquatic championships last month, the 15-year-old from Toronto captured Canada's first gold medal at the Commonwealth Games, winning the 400-metre individual medley in stunning fashion on Friday. McIntosh, who became the first Canadian to win two gold medals at a single championship in Budapest, broke both the Games and her own national record, touc

  • CF Montreal carries strong road form into matchup with surging Columbus

    MONTREAL — A lot has been made about CF Montreal’s form on the road this year, and for good reason. While the club struggled to get points away from Stade Saputo last season, Montreal has improved to become a top-10 road team this year, beating a club record with five wins. Huge road wins against the rival New York Red Bulls and reigning CONCACAF Champions League champion Seattle have given head coach Wilfried Nancy and his squad valuable points. Another challenge awaits them as they travel to C

  • Charron, Deguchi and McIntosh top the podium for Canada at Commonwealth Games

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — Canadians continue to rack up medals at the Commonwealth Games. Three Canadians were golden on Monday, as part of a 13-medal performance. Maude Charron of Sainte-Luce, Que., won the women's 64-kilogram weightlifting event to set a Commonwealth Games record. Judoka Christa Deguchi won in the women's 57-kilogram event and swimmer Summer McIntosh of Toronto was atop the podium in the women's 200-metre individual medley. Charron lifted 101 kilograms in the snatch and the

  • Canadian women's baseball team honours late longtime player during Friendship Series against USA

    This week, the Canadian women's national baseball team is playing its first games against an international team in three years with heavy hearts. Canada and the United States are competing in a five-game Women's Baseball Friendship Series, which began Thursday and ends Monday at Baseball Central in Thunder Bay, Ont. It marks the first competitive series for Team Canada since 2019 due to the pandemic, but a familiar face is missing. Amanda Asay, one of the longest-tenured members of the national

  • Yusei Kikuchi’s confidence an x-factor for Blue Jays ahead of deadline

    His recent time away from the team during a three-week IL stint offered a chance for some mechanical re-tooling as Kikuchi tries to find his swagger.

  • Jake Paul match at MSG off over Rahman's weight issues

    NEW YORK (AP) — Jake Paul's boxing match at Madison Square Garden next week has been canceled after his promotional team said opponent Hasim Rahman Jr. did not intend to honor the contracted weight limit. Most Valuable Promotions said Saturday that Rahman had signed a contract July 5 to weigh a maximum of 200 pounds. However, it said in a statement that a weight check Friday showed that he had only lost one pound since weighing 216 then and that the New York State Athletic Commission said it wou

  • What Blue Jays can expect from each trade deadline acquisition

    The Blue Jays were busy at the trade deadline. Here's what you need to know about the new guys.

  • AP sources: Decision in Watson discipline case coming Monday

    A decision on discipline for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson following accusations of sexual misconduct is coming Monday. Two people with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press that retired judge Sue L. Robinson has informed the NFL and the NFL Players' Association she's ready to issue a ruling on Watson’s disciplinary hearing that concluded a month ago. They spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the discussions are private. Watson was accused of sexual hara

  • Kailen Sheridan, Lucas Cavallini named Canada Soccer players of the month

    TORONTO — Goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan and forward Lucas Cavallini have been named Canada Soccer’s players of the month for July. Sheridan was named the top 'keeper at the recent CONCACAF W Championship in Mexico, where she helped Canada qualify for the 2023 Women’s World Cup. Sheridan and teammates Jessie Fleming, Vanessa Gilles and Julia Grosso were named to the tournament's Best XI. Sheridan, a native of Whitby, Ont., who plays her club soccer for the NWSL's San Diego Wave, posted four consecut

  • Lions overcome early deficit to defeat Roughriders 32-17, match best start since 2007

    REGINA — It took a little while but the B.C. Lions offence continued to roll in a 32-17 victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday. The Lions fell behind 17-4 in the second quarter but responded with 28 unanswered points to improve their record to 5-1 while dropping the Riders to 4-4. Nathan Rourke, who continues to shine in his first season as the starting quarterback, said that while there was some concern about the slow start, the Lions were confident they could find their way as the

  • Italian stars learning on the job as Toronto FC completes marathon week in MLS

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The learning curve in Major League Soccer continues for Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Bernardeschi. The Italian stars played their first three games for Toronto FC, including two on artificial turf, and travelled more than 8,000 kilometres this week as the team went from BMO Field to Vancouver and back before flying to Boston. Goalkeeper Alex Bono called it a "trial by fire" for the two new designated players. "I'd like to tell them they've seen some of the toughest conditions

  • Defences dominate as Montreal, New York battle to scoreless draw in MLS

    MONTREAL — Defence dominated in a battle of two high-powered offences on Saturday as CF Montreal and New York City FC played to a scoreless draw at Stade Saputo. For two higher scoring teams in Major League Soccer, the first half was remarkably prudent. Montreal (11-8-3) enjoyed the lion’s share of the possession with New York (12-4-6) seemingly more than happy to sit in a low block and wait for a counterattack. The first chance went Montreal’s way just after the 10-minute mark. A dangerous ball

  • Spin and win: Verstappen rallies to eighth win of F1 season

    BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Formula One champion Max Verstappen overcame a spin and his worst starting spot of the season to win the Hungarian Grand Prix on Sunday. His eighth win of the season pushed Verstappen's lead to 80 points over Charles Leclerc as F1 heads into its midseason break. Mercedes placed both its cars on the podium for the second straight race; seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton carved his way from seventh to a second-place finish, teammate and pole-sitter George Russell was th

  • Teoscar Hernandez's three-run homer lifts Blue Jays over Tigers 5-3

    TORONTO — Teoscar Hernandez doesn't always grab the headlines like his Toronto Blue Jays teammates, but there's no denying he can be an impact player. Hernandez's three-run homer was part of a four-run comeback as the Toronto Blue Jays rallied past the Detroit Tigers 5-3 on Saturday. Toronto interim manager John Schneider said Hernandez should not be overlooked by fans or opposing teams. "He can change the game with one swing just as much as anyone around the league," said Schneider. "He got a m

  • Castro helps Tigers top Blue Jays 4-2 as Manoah exits game early with hurt elbow

    TORONTO — Blue Jays starter Alek Manoah had just given up a solo home run to Willi Castro when his night got even worse. Tigers second baseman Jonathan Schoop hit a comebacker that went off of Manoah's throwing elbow, dropping the burly Toronto ace to his knees. The ball bounced toward shortstop Santiago Espinal, who got the out at first but Manoah missed the whole play. Head athletic trainer Jose Julian Ministral immediately came out of the Blue Jays' dugout to check Manoah and ultimately made

  • Canada's Sophie Schmidt pots game-winner for Houston Dash over NJ/NY Gotham FC

    Houston Dash midfielder and four-time Canadian Olympian Sophie Schmidt potted the game-winning goal during a 4-2 victory over NJ/NY Gotham FC on Sunday in New Jersey. With the Dash up 2-1 in the 71st minute of play, the Abbotsford, B.C. resident received a pass from Marisa Viggiano just outside the box, and delivered a perfect shot over Gotham goalkeeper Ashlyn Harris to score Houston's third marker of the contest. The 2020 Tokyo gold medallist's second goal of the season stood as the difference

  • Unbeaten Blue Bombers win a 35-28 thriller over Stampeders

    CALGARY — Zach Collaros kept his composure in a back-and-forth game to keep his Winnipeg Blue Bombers undefeated. Although Winnipeg trailed at four different times during Saturday's CFL game, the star quarterback found a way to lead the Blue Bombers (8-0) to a 35-28 victory over the Calgary Stampeders (4-2) at McMahon Stadium. “That’s Zach Collaros for you,” said receiver Nic Demski, who returned to action after missing the past four games with an ankle injury and caught a pair of touchdown pass

  • Redblacks record first win by upsetting Argonauts 23-13

    TORONTO — The Ottawa Redblacks felt like it was just a matter of time before they removed the zero from the left side of the CFL standings column. "Well it certainly breaks that 'well, you haven't won a game yet, right?'" Redblacks coach Paul LaPolice said after his club's 23-13 win against the Toronto Argonauts at BMO Field on Sunday. "We're happy to get a win and happy to survive for 24 hours and enjoy it." Ottawa receiver Jaelon Acklin had a touchdown reception and led his team with 144 recei

  • Formula E fan has 'no faith' in car race organizer, as city returns its $500K deposit for cancelled event

    Vancouver is refunding the $500,000 deposit for a major international electric car race that was supposed to have happened earlier this month before organizers pulled out. The two-day event was scheduled to start on July 2, and included a Nickelback concert, before being cancelled by its organizer, One Stop Strategy (OSS) Group, who have previously said it would be rescheduled to next year. But four weeks after the cancelled event's original date, ticket-holders have complained about not receivi

  • Olympic champ Mitchell races to her third cycling silver of the Commonwealth Games

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — A day after Kelsey Mitchell joked that she was "consistently silver," Canada's Olympic champion added one more. The 28-year-old from Sherwood Park, Alta., won silver in track cycling's 500-metre time trial on Sunday, and was pleased with the result in a race she rarely contests. "It's not a new experience for silver, but very happy with my performance," Mitchell said. "I was one of the first to go and had to wait to see how everyone did." Kristina Clonan of Australia