Hepatitis E Diagnostic Tests Market to Reach $93.5 Million by 2031: Says AMR

Rise in Hepatitis E infection cases and increase in awareness among people about Hepatitis E & its diagnosis drive the growth of the global Hepatitis E diagnostic tests market. Based on end-user, the diagnostic centers segment held the major share in 2021. By region, Asia-Pacific would cite the fastest CAGR of 2022 to 2031.

Portland, OR, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Hepatitis E Diagnostic Tests Market was estimated at $61.7 million in 2021 and is expected to hit $93.5 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 4.2% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2022–2031

Base Year

2021

Market Size in 2021

$61.7 Million

Market Size in 2031

$93.5 Million

CAGR

4.2%

No. of Pages in Report

171

Segments Covered

Test Type, End-user, and Region.

Drivers

Rise in Hepatitis E infection cases

Increase in awareness among people about Hepatitis E and its diagnosis

Restraints

Complications in handling the kits

Limitations in terms of storage

Opportunities

Surge in R&D activities


Covid-19 scenario-

  • A survey was carried out by the World Hepatitis Alliance (WHA), a network of more than 300 community-based organizations across hundred countries in March–April, 2020. Keeping in tab with the same, there were interruptions in the services, along with delays in deploying major programs regarding hepatitis diagnosis and management.

  • However, the market has now got back on track.

The global Hepatitis E diagnostic tests market is analyzed across test type, end-user, and region. The report takes in an exhaustive analysis of the segments and their sub-segments with the help of tabular and graphical representation. Investors and market players can benefit from the breakdown and devise stratagems based on the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments stated in the report.

By test type, the ELISA HEV IgM Test segment held nearly half of the global Hepatitis E diagnostic tests market share in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The same segment would also cite the fastest CAGR of 4.9% throughout the forecast period. The other segments assessed through the report include ELISA HEV IgG Test and RT-PCR Test.

Based on end-user, the diagnostic centers segment contributed to nearly three-fifths of the global Hepatitis E diagnostic tests market share in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The same segment would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 4.7% throughout the forecast period. The hospitals segment is also analyzed in the study.

Based on region, the market across Asia-Pacific generated nearly two-fifths of the global Hepatitis E diagnostic tests market revenue in 2021, and is anticipated to retain the lion’s share by 2031. The same region would also portray the fastest CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period. The other regions studied in the report include North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

The key market players analyzed in the global Hepatitis E diagnostic tests market report include Beijing Wantai Biolog Pha Ent Co Ltd., MP Biomedicals LLP, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Altona Diagnostics, PerkinElmer, Inc, Dia.Pro - Diagnostic Bioprobes s.r.l, Primerdesign Ltd, Mikrogen GmbH, Fortress Diagnostics, and ELITechGroup.

These market players have embraced several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to highlight their prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in formulating the business performance, product portfolio, operating segments, and developments by the top players.


About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.



