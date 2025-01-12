Hensley, Steffe lead Southern Illinois to 88-78 OT win over Missouri State

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) — Jarrett Hensley scored 30 points and Drew Steffe added seven points in the overtime as Southern Illinois knocked off Missouri State 88-78 on Saturday night.

Hensley added six rebounds for the Salukis (6-11, 1-5 Missouri Valley Conference). Steffe shot 5 of 9 from the field, including 3 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 4 from the line to add 16 points. Ali Abdou Dibba shot 5 of 14 from the field and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points. The Salukis ended a five-game skid with the victory.

Vincent Brady II finished with 24 points for the Bears (7-10, 0-6). Zaxton King added 23 points for Missouri State. Chase Martin had nine points.

Martin hit a 3-pointer with 22 seconds left in regulation to force overtime tied at 72.

Southern Illinois turned a four-point second-half lead into a 13-point advantage with a 9-0 run to make it a 63-50 lead with 5:21 left in the half. Dibba scored 13 second-half points in the win.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press