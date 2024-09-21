Hensley, Johnson duo carries Duquesne past DII W. Virginia Wesleyan

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jordan Hensley threw two of his three touchdowns to receiver Jermaine Johnson and Duquesne beat Division II-member West Virginia Wesleyan 35-0 on Saturday.

JaMario Clements ran it in from the 1 for the first score with 3:49 left before the end of the first quarter. Hensley and the Dukes (2-2) proceeded to use the second to create distance.

Hensley threw scoring passes of 3 yards to Joey Isabella and 10 and 8 yards to Johnson. Duquesne ran 20 plays, tallied 174 yards and used a little more than eight minutes on the scoring drives.

Shawn Johnson closed the scoring with a 7-yard touchdown run early in the fourth.

Duquesne outgained the Bobcats 426-155.

The Associated Press