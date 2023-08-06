Henry Slade devastated at being dropped from England's World Cup squad

Slade had been expected to add to his 56 caps at France 2023 - PA/Andrew Matthews

Henry Slade is devastated by his shock omission from England’s World Cup squad, with the experienced centre paying the price for Steve Borthwick’s desire to prioritise bulk and versatility.

Telegraph Sport understands that Borthwick told the 30-year-old that he wanted more cover on the wings with Joe Marchant the prime beneficiary. Marchant will join the hulking pair of Ollie Lawrence and Manu Tuilagi as the only specialist centres in the squad, although Elliot Daly and captain Owen Farrell will be able to provide further cover.

Other casualties from England’s wider training squad include No 8 Alex Dombrandt, hooker Jamie Blamire and wing Joe Cokanasiga who did not seize their opportunities in England’s dispiriting 20-9 defeat to Wales on Saturday. Northampton second row David Ribbans and the Saracens pair of Theo Dan and Ben Earl have made the cut with Borthwick opting for a heavyweight balance of 19 forwards to 14 backs. Wings Max Malins and Henry Arundell, who can both cover full back, have also won selection ahead of Cokanasiga and Jonny May.

Slade, a veteran of 56 caps and two World Cup campaigns, is the highest-profile casualty and is understood to have felt “blindsided” by his axing. He started the past four Six Nations under Steve Borthwick and was once seen as a centrepiece of the England midfield, playing a leading role in helping Eddie Jones’ side to reach the World Cup final.

Jones later wrote in his autobiography that he should have restored Slade to the starting XV for the final against South Africa in place of George Ford. Yet in common with many of his team-mates, Slade has struggled to hit the heights of four years ago. He came off the bench for the final 11 minutes against Wales but had a negligible impact, unlike Marchant who was one of England’s few shining lights in the Principality Stadium and finished the game playing on the wing. Marchant will be ineligible for selection after the World Cup after agreeing a move from Harlequins to Stade Francais last year when he felt his face did not fit under Eddie Jones, Borthwick’s predecessor.

‘Positional flexibility is really important’

Borthwick will officially announce his 33-man squad to go to France on Monday morning and having confirmed that he would be selecting 15 players to cover the front row and half back positions, that naturally placed a premium on versatility in the remaining places.

“You need to be protected and have the right amount of depth in those specialist positions which means positional flexibility is really important in your 33,” Borthwick said.

That means Dombrandt, as a specialist No 8, misses out. He started every match under Borthwick’s reign but has frequently flattered to deceive, particularly acting as a ball-carrier in heavy traffic. Telegraph Sport understands that Tom Willis, who made his debut off the bench against Wales, is next in line for selection if there is an injury in the back row.

That means Billy Vunipola, who last started for England against South Africa in November 2022, is the only specialist No 8 in the squad with cover being provided by Lewis Ludlam and Earl, who earned selection off the back of a very impressive training camp. Openside flankers Tom Curry and Jack Willis make up the back row options.

The other big winner is David Ribbans, who like Marchant is bound for the Top 14 next season, and has been selected in a gargantuan lock quintet of Maro Itoje, Courtney Lawes, Ollie Chessum and George Martin.

Ribbans makes the 33 but faces a battle for a starting spot - PA/Ben Whitley

‘Ultimately it comes down to my decision’

Up front, Borthwick confirmed that Mako Vunipola was not fit enough to be considered for selection following back surgery. “At this stage Mako is not going to be a fit enough state to be selected this Monday,” Borthwick said. “That’s something we are always monitoring. I know the 33 will be announced on Monday but we also know that through the tournament changes will happen.”

At hooker, Jack Walker, who is still rehabilitating from injury, and Dan, who made his debut in Cardiff, will act as back-up to Jamie George.

Borthwick is confirming his squad three weeks before World Rugby’s deadline, which he says is necessary to build clarity and cohesion within a squad he only started working with at the start of the year. After meeting with his coaching staff on Saturday night at St David’s Hotel in Cardiff, Borthwick informed the players on Sunday morning of where they stood, although he insisted that the poor performance against Wales did not wholly determine the players’ fate.

“All the factors play a role where you have to have the full picture of information,” Borthwick said. “Saturday was one part of that picture. The training period over the last few weeks is part of that. The way they played last season, the way they have played for England is all a factor. The analysis, the information is all part of that. Ultimately then it comes down to my decision for those tight calls. Those are the ones where you take a walk and have a good think and see how you feel.”

England’s likely World Cup squad

Forwards Ellis Genge, Joe Marler, Bevan Rodd, Jamie George, Jack Walker, Theo Dan, Kyle Sinckler, Dan Cole, Will Stuart, Maro Itoje, Ollie Chessum, George Martin, David Ribbans, Courtney Lawes, Lewis Ludlam, Tom Curry, Jack Willis, Ben Earl, Billy Vunipola.

Backs Ben Youngs, Danny Care, Jack van Poortvliet, Owen Farrell, George Ford, Marcus Smith, Manu Tuilagi, Ollie Lawrence, Joe Marchant, Anthony Watson, Elliot Daly, Max Malins, Henry Arundell, Freddie Steward

