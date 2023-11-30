Henry Kissinger, ‘artist’ of diplomacy but controversial to the end, dies at 100

Henry Kissinger was acclaimed on Thursday by Sir Tony Blair as an “artist” of diplomacy after the ruthless former US secretary of state, a trusted if controversial adviser to governments worldwide, died aged 100.

Mr Kissinger, who was born in southern Germany in 1923 before his Jewish family fled the Nazi regime to the US in 1938, died at his home in Connecticut, according to his consulting firm.

It said he would be interred at a private family service, with a public memorial service in New York City to follow later.

“America has lost one of the most dependable and distinctive voices on foreign affairs with the passing of Henry Kissinger,” former US president George W. Bush said.

China’s President Xi Jinping sent a message of condolence to Joe Biden. Mr Kissinger was a “dear old friend” of the Chinese people and will be remembered for his sincere devotion to Sino-US relations, foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said.

Foreign Secretary Lord Cameron tweeted a picture of him meeting the elder statesman in recent months, when he said they discussed the war in Ukraine, Iran, Russia and China.

“Even at 100, his wisdom and thoughtfulness shone through. He was a great statesman and a deeply respected diplomat who will be greatly missed on the world stage,” the former PM said.

Security Minister Tom Tugendhat said that while he was at the United Nations in New York in October, he had lunch with the diplomat, who shared his experiences of the Middle East peace process around the 1973 Yom Kippur war between Israel and Arab states.

Henry Kissinger with then U.S. President Richard Nixon speak on Air Force One during their voyage to China February 20, 1972 (via REUTERS)

“Frankly, it was like being at the most extraordinary PhD lecture you’ve ever been at,” he told LBC. “It was a fantastic opportunity. And he was incredibly generous and very kind.”

Serving in the presidential administrations of Richard Nixon and Gerald Ford, Mr Kissinger became a globally known figure from the late 1960s with his thick-rimmed black glasses and equally thick German accent.

His achievements included the opening of US diplomatic ties with China, landmark US-Soviet arms control talks, expanded ties between Israel and its Arab neighbours, and the Paris Peace Accords with North Vietnam.

The peace accords earned him a joint award of the 1973 Nobel Peace Prize. But to his many critics, Mr Kissinger was rather a “war criminal” whose hard-nosed “realpolitik” vision of the world turned a blind eye to the excesses of bloodthirsty right-wing dictatorships in Chile, Argentina and Indonesia among others.

The Nobel prize was hugely controversial with the Nixon administration having carpet-bombed neutral Cambodia and Laos to put pressure on the supply lines of Vietnam’s communist forces.

Gerald Ford and his daughter Susan watch as Henry Kissinger shakes hands with Mao Tse-Tung (via REUTERS)

Cambodia lurched into a civil war that led to victory for the genocidal Khmer Rouge regime, which slaughtered up to two million people.

A huge effigy of him was erected outside the Royal Albert Hall by the Get Kissinger Group, which planned to hold a mock trial accusing him of being a war criminal when he visited London in 2002.

Human rights campaigner Peter Tatchell lost a legal bid to have the statesman arrested under the Geneva Convention. In his latter years, his travels were limited by pressure in Britain and other countries to hold him to account for his alleged wrongdoing.

But Sir Tony, whose own legacy remains coloured by the war in Iraq, said he was “in awe” of Mr Kissinger.

Henry Kissinger with the Princess Diana (PA Archive)

“If it is possible for diplomacy, at its highest level, to be a form of art, Henry was an artist,” the former prime minister said.

“Of course, like anyone who has confronted the most difficult problems of international politics, he was criticised at times, even denounced,” he added.

“But I believe he was always motivated not from a coarse ‘realpolitik’; but from a genuine love of the free world and the need to protect it.”