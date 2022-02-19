Henry Clay girls’ soccer coach Aragaw out after 16 seasons with Blue Devils

Jared Peck
·2 min read
Alex Slitz/Herald-Leader file photo

Henry Clay High School has decided to move on with a new head coach for its girls’ soccer program.

Mebit Aragaw, the program’s head coach since 2006, confirmed the news Saturday in an email to the Herald-Leader and team parents.

“Henry Clay high school has expressed a desire to go in a different direction (new girls soccer coach) and I respect their decision,” Aragaw said in his statement. “Looking back on the last sixteen years, I have gained experience and appreciation for my fellow coaches, officials, players, parents, and reporters. I have met so many great people. Everyone has been beneficial to my development. I have appreciated the coaching staff’s time, sacrifice, and players’ guidance.”

Aragaw has been one of the most successful girls’ high school soccer coaches in the state’s history with a record of 178-95-34, including 10 district championships and two region titles. Henry Clay reached the region tournament every year but his first with the team.

Their last region title came in 2011 when Henry Clay belonged to the old 13th Region. His 178 wins rank Aragaw among Kentucky’s all-time girls’ soccer coaching wins leaders, according to the Kentucky High School Athletic Association’s records. Henry Clay has not yet certified Aragaw’s records to the KHSAA, so they are not official.

Prior to coming to the Blue Devils in 2006, Aragaw coached the Madison Central boys’ team with a record of 42-21-5 in four seasons.

The Blue Devils finished the 2021 season by winning eight out of their last nine games before falling to defending 11th Region champion Lexington Catholic in the region finals. Henry Clay had an 11-8 record in 2021 after starting the season 3-7 before the streak.

“I would like to thank everyone, especially the coaching staff …” Aragaw said, listing his coaches over the years. “Thank you to former and current players for your hard work, dedication and great memories.

“I will always thank coach (Jason) Behler for telling me, “Let’s teach them instead of coaching them,” because in our culture we strive to make players a good person before a good player.”

