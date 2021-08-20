Henry’s celebrity-approved face masks are comfortable, breathable and affordable

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

In The Know is proud to celebrate National Black Business Month. During this month, our team will highlight a wide range of Black-owned brands. We encourage you to support today and beyond.

2021 was met with lots of uncertainty for some folks, but one thing that remained non-negotiable across the board is wearing a face mask. With the spread of COVID-19, the CDC confirms that “cloth face coverings are a critical tool” in the fight against the disease.

With this in mind, several brands and retailers (both small and large) have designed their own versions of this necessity. However, tons of smaller businesses have dominated this market and Black-owned brand Henry is one of the most successful to do so.

Celebrity tailor and fashion veteran Patrick Henry (professionally known as “Fresh”) and his brother Chase Morgan co-founded the brand. Henry has worked in the luxury tailoring industry for over a decade.

The experienced fashion lover designed a line of pleated non-woven face masks that are both fashion-forward and super-comfortable to wear. Differentiating Henry from the shuffle, each mask features three-ply construction and is both washable and reusable.

Also, to avoid any movement or fit issues, each mask comes with a neck strap to ensure a snug and comfortable fit.

The packaging is also top-notch, with each mask coming individually-housed in a thick, sealed bag for storage when the mask is not in use. This compact pouch can also fit in any purse or even your pocket.

Further setting itself apart from other face mask brands, Henry is a subscription service. Here’s how it works: The brand sends a new set of four masks to you every month following your initial purchase. Those who prefer to make a one-time purchase can pause or cancel this feature at any time.

Story continues

These stylish and breathable face masks have also quickly become a celebrity-favorite with the likes of Dwayne Wade, LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, Karrueche Tran and more rocking them, regularly.

Take a look at five of Henry’s most popular mask designs below.

Shop Henry's full assortment of face masks, here.

