Henry Cejudo will defend bantamweight title against Jose Aldo at UFC 250 on May 9

The fight that’s been hinted at over the past month or so is finally happening. Henry Cejudo (15-2) will defend his bantamweight title against Jose Aldo (28-6) at UFC 250. The fight will take place May 9 in Brazil.

Fans and analysts of UFC are split on whether that’s the most enticing fight.

My opinion on Cejudo vs. Aldo? Not the right fight. I would have preferred Cejudo vs. Yan or Aljamain. Actually, I would have preferred Cejudo vs. Benavidez over anything, but if Cejudo didn't want to cut to that anymore, then he shouldn't. Cejudo/Aldo is fun, but seems off. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) February 24, 2020

The biggest criticism from fans concerns Aldo’s recent fights. The 33-year-old Aldo is coming off two losses. Cejudo, 33, has won his last five fights. Fans would prefer Cejudo to take on Aljamain Sterling or Petr Yan.

UFC president Dana White has hinted about the Cejudo-Aldo fight for a month now. In January, he mentioned he was trying to book a Cejudo-Aldo fight later in 2020. White even addressed Aldo’s recent losses, saying Cejudo wanted to fight Aldo anyway. Cejudo reportedly texted White following Aldo’s split-decision loss to Marlon Moraes to say the decision was “bulls---.” Cejudo believed Aldo should have won that fight.

The fight will mark Cejudo’s first since June 2019. Cejudo defeated Moraes in that fight and has been sidelined since then due to a shoulder injury.

