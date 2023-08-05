Henry Cejudo: ‘Steroids or not,’ Justin Gaethje stops Conor McGregor in first two minutes

Henry Cejudo advises Justin Gaethje to go after Conor McGregor over a title fight next.

After Gaethje captured the “BMF” title with a knockout of Dustin Poirier in this past Saturday’s UFC 291 headliner, McGregor taunted “The Highlight” and expressed interest in fighting him. McGregor is currently linked to a bout with Michael Chandler after filming “The Ultimate Fighter 31,” but appears willing to turn his attention elsewhere.

Gaethje (25-4 MMA, 8-4 UFC) was lukewarm with the idea, but Cejudo has since publicly urged him to take the McGregor (22-6 MMA, 10-4 UFC) fight if the opportunity is there.

“Justin Gaethje, you’ve got millions and millions of dollars on the line if you fight Conor McGregor,” Cejudo said on his YouTube channel. “The belt’s going to be there, whether it’s Islam that wins or Charles Oliveira that wins. The belt will always be there and actually waiting for you. I think the best situation you can be at now is, if I was in your position, I’m thinking about the bag.

“The reason why I’m thinking about the bag is because stylistically it’s a great match up for you. You got your leg kicks. Conor McGregor won’t be able to handle some of your movements, some of your really rugged, violent style of chopping off and really taking the legs out, on top of you going high-low with your combinations.”

Cejudo sees McGregor as easy money for Gaethje, who’s new and more refined style led to back-to-back wins over Rafael Fiziev and Poirier.

“That being said, Justin, if I had to choose something, whether I want a UFC (belt) around my waist or about $10 million, guess what? I’m going for the $10 million,” Cejudo continued. “I think it’s a great storyline. I know sometimes you talk about you don’t want to fight somebody who’s on steroids.

“But whether he’s on steroids or not, it really doesn’t matter because either way, you’ll beat him. The man hasn’t fought in so long. He’s not going to be the same guy of him pumping up to 190 pounds, just trying to look big for the cameras. It’s going to work in your favor. At 155 pounds, I can see you stopping Conor McGregor within the first two minutes.”

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie