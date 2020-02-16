Henry Cejudo: ‘All roads are leading to Jose Aldo’

Henry Cejudo UFC Rio Rancho ESPN interview

Henry Cejudo, the UFC's latest double-champ, was forced to relinquish the flyweight title late last year, but he's just about ready to return to the cage with his eye on defending his bantamweight belt next.

Cejudo has been sidelined since winning the bantamweight championship in a battle with Marlon Moraes in June of 2019. He had shoulder surgery, but told ESPN that all is well and his on his way back to the Octagon fairly soon.

Though Cejudo has had some words for UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski, he admits that "all the roads" appear to be pointing at a fight with former featherweight champion Jose Aldo for his next bout.

Aldo lost the featherweight title to Max Holloway in 2017 and failed to reclaim in an immediate rematch. He recently moved down to the bantamweight division, losing a split decision to Moraes at UFC 245 in December. Despite the controversial loss, it appears that UFC president Dana White, who felt Aldo had won, appears poised to give Aldo a shot at Cejudo's 135-pound strap.

(Courtesy of ESPN MMA)

