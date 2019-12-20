Henry Cejudo relinquishes UFC flyweight title; still holding onto bantamweight belt

Henry Cejudo is no longer a two-division UFC champion. The bantamweight titleholder is giving up his flyweight belt.

Cejudo told ESPN's Brett Okamoto and MMAJunkie.com late Thursday of his decision. He disputed reports that the UFC stripped him of his flyweight belt to clear the way for a title bout between Joseph Benavidez and Deiveson Figueiredo on Feb. 29.

"'Triple C' is relinquishing his title to these wannabe, so-called flyweight kingpins. That’s what’s going on. I'm relinquishing my belt," Cejudo told MMAJunkie.com. "Being stripped is not what I’m doing. I'm relinquishing, and you can tell them all to bend the knee."

Cejudo (15-2, seven KOs) has not fought since winning the vacant bantamweight title last June over Marlon Moraes at UFC 238 and joining Conor McGregor, Daniel Cormier and Amanda Nunes as the only fighters to hold two division championships at the same time. Cejudo has been recovering from shoulder surgery, but MMAJunkie.com reported that he is close to returning to the Octagon.

In fact, Cejudo called out Jose Aldo this week in a promo, telling Aldo he wanted to fight him in Rio de Janeiro.

"Dana White, let's sign that contract," Cejudo said into the camera, addressing the UFC president.