Henry Cejudo finished T.J. Dillashaw 'for all the flyweights,' but the division's future is still TBD

UFC president Dana White wraps the flyweight title belt around Henry Cejudo after Cejudo’s TKO victory over T.J. Dillashaw at the Barclays Center on Saturday in the Brooklyn borough of New York. (Getty Images)

This, Henry Cejudo said repeatedly as he exulted in his stunningly quick victory over T.J. Dillashaw in their champion-versus-champion bout Saturday at the Barclays Center that kicked off the UFC’s ESPN era, was for the flyweights.

Cejudo needed just 32 seconds to stop Dillashaw and successfully defend the flyweight championship. A kick to the head started the trouble, and then a right hand dropped Dillashaw. Once Dillashaw went down, the countdown to the finish was on. Cejudo was all over Dillashaw and never let him get away before referee Kevin MacDonald jumped in and stopped the fight.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

It was the first defense of the flyweight title Cejudo had won in August when he upset the legendary pound-for-pound king Demetrious Johnson.

As happy as he was with the victory for himself, Cejudo saw more significant implications.

“This victory, and I’ve said it before, was much bigger than me,” Cejudo said. “This victory was for the flyweights. This win was for every flyweight out there that wanted the opportunity to fight for a world title someday.”

The narrative going into the bout was that if Dillashaw, the reigning bantamweight champion, had beaten Cejudo to claim the 125-pound title, the UFC would have shuttered it. Cejudo positioned himself as fighting to keep the UFC from scrapping the division.

When it was all over, White was noncommittal, but the future doesn’t look good for the flyweights. And that creates a major issue for Cejudo.

In a text message to Yahoo Sports, White wrote, “I honestly don’t know what to do yet,” regarding the division.

The UFC has already released some flyweights and traded Johnson, at worst one of the five best pound-for-pound fighters in MMA history, to ONE FC for welterweight Ben Askren

Story continues

White wouldn’t say more, but the crowd wasn’t too into what it saw on Saturday. When Joseph Benavidez dropped Dustin Ortiz in the first, the reaction of the crowd was negligible. If it had been a lightweight fight, it would have been hard to hear.

Were those knockdowns scored in a middleweight fight, they might have blown the roof off the Barclays Center.

But because they were flyweights, the crowd mostly yawned and waited for the next fight.

Cejudo, who in 2008 became the youngest Olympic gold medalist in freestyle wrestling in U.S. history at 21, seems to be a star.

But fan indifference to the flyweights and even to the bantamweights could leave him a champion without a division.

The empirical data would suggest that there is precious little interest from the fan base in flyweight and bantamweight, the UFC’s two lightest weight classes for men. The pay-per-view numbers are lower. The TV ratings are less. Gates don’t attract as much.

Businesses don’t stay afloat for very long if they ignore the tastes of the fans.

That being said, if the UFC walks away from the flyweights and/or the bantamweights, it is leaving the guy who could be its savior behind. Johnson and Dillashaw were among the top five pound-for-pound fighters in the world, and Cejudo beat them in succession.

He’s got a great back story and that Olympic gold medal, and that makes him marketable. His father was in and out of his life and on one of the nights he was out, he came home on Christmas Eve and stole the presents from under the tree to sell to get money for drugs. Cejudo said he didn’t sleep in a bed until he was 17, sleeping instead on a pile of blankets in a corner.

He’s a promotable, approachable guy, but it’s going to take some time.

The question is whether White wants to commit the time and, more importantly, resources to try to grow the division. A lot of jobs hang in the balance as White decides his plan of action.

Cejudo noted that his win was for the flyweights, which is correct, but he didn’t say that he saved the flyweights. That is yet to be determined.

White, who said Cejudo “looked awesome,” has a very difficult decision ahead of him. It’s almost a lose-lose.

No matter how he decides, there are going to be a lot of angry and disappointed people.

More from Yahoo Sports:



• Wetzel: Tom Brady’s message to Patrick Mahomes

• Report: Pacquiao may have suffered serious injury

• Controversial OT rule costs Chiefs chance vs. Patriots

• The Rams know it was a bad call. And no, they don’t care.

