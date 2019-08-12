Henry Cejudo calls out Valentina Schevchenko again, wants to be the 'intergender world champion'

Henry Cejudo called out Valentina Schevchenko again. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Henry Cejudo may not have been joking when he called out Valentina Schevchenko in July. Cejudo was at it again Sunday, not only saying he wanted Schevchenko’s “gold,” but making it clear he wanted to be the “first intergender world champion.”

The 32-year-old Cejudo made those comments a day after Schevchenko defeated Liz Carmouche on Saturday. Cejudo said he was sick of seeing people say Schevchenko, 31, was “the most dominant champion in the world.”

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The following is a public service announcement for the supposed flyweight queen Valentina Shevchenko. Signed, Triple C and soon to be The IGC. #bendtheknee @BulletValentina pic.twitter.com/kUQbCnmIWd — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) August 11, 2019

In the clip, he specifically says he’s calling out Schevchenko. Cejudo also says Schevchenko can “be the next to bend the knee to Triple C.”

This is not the first time Cejudo has challenged Schevchenko. In July, Cejudo called out both Schevchenko and Amanda Nunes during an interview with TMZ.

Given that this is the second time Cejudo issued the challenge, it’s tough to completely write it off as a joke.

As for Schevchenko, she seems up for the challenge.

Story continues

Valentina Shevchenko on @HenryCejudo's challenge for the 'intergender championship':



"Be careful what you wish for."#HelwaniShow @arielhelwani — Greg Rosenstein (@grosenstein) August 12, 2019

It’s unclear what, if anything, happens next.

———

Chris Cwik is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at christophercwik@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter! Follow @Chris_Cwik

More from Yahoo Sports: