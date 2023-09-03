Henry Cavill's Highlander reboot gets an exciting update

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin - Getty Images

John Wick director Chad Stahelski has given fans an exciting update on Henry Cavill's Highlander reboot.

Appearing on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Stahelski said that Cavill is still very much attached to star in the project which he says "engages a lot of the same characters" from the original movie while bringing in "elements of all the TV shows".

According to the director, who has been developing the reboot since 2016, the first movie in the franchise will be "a prequel setup to the Gathering" in order to establish the franchise and "grow the property".

Speaking about his plans for the franchise, Stahelski said: "We have ideas for days about how to make the coolest characters and to make that an epic TV show. I just think that's a rich, rich mythology.

"When you can pick any period in time, any nationality, any culture, any type of person and make them an immortal that have to duel and deal with the burden of immortality, thats f***ing cool to me."

Released in 1986, Highlander told the story of Connor MacLeod, played by Christopher Lambert, a Scottish swordsman born in the early 1500s who is tasked with fighting other immortals (including one played by Sean Connery) to stop them collecting power for the villainous Kurgan.

Highlander spawned four more movies as well as a TV series, an animated follow-up and multiple books and video games.

Previously speaking to Digital Spy , Chad Stahelski said of the project: "I love the original, I know it's dated in certain ways but I love the vibe and the mythology.

"So, my take on it would be to somehow maintain the vibe and mythology and feeling of the first movie. Not go off the rails with too much plot, and really develop the world of the immortals.

"I don't care what the mortals are doing, I want to be invested in the immortal world and hold true to the original as much as I can."

