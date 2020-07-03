Why Henry Cavill loves to read false Superman rumours

Henry Cavill is still holding out hope for a Superman return (Image by Warner Bros)

Even though Henry Cavill hasn’t starred as Superman since 2017’s Justice League, and we don’t even know if he’ll play the superhero again, he’s admitted that he still loves to read the endless rumours about his potential return.

Cavill made this admission during a recent discussion with Variety, saying that the constant speculation proves that movie fans are still excited about his involvement as the icon.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Read More: Henry Cavill says he hopes to play Superman again

At the same time, though, Cavill says that finds it frustrating when he sees that the rumours about his DC future "get wilder and wilder by the day,” especially when supposed insiders start to state “stuff as fact.”

Cavill then added, “Like, 'No, that’s not the case. That hasn’t happened, and that conversation isn’t happening.'"

LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 16: Henry Cavill attends "The Witcher" World Premiere at The Vue on December 16, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

It was at this point, though, that Cavill opened up about why he sees the Superman speculation as a positive thing.

“But the important thing is that people are excited about it, and I think it’s important to be excited about a character like Superman. Superman is a fantastic character. If people are chatting about it, and even if they’re making stuff up, it’s okay, because that means they want to see the character again.”

Read More: Henry Cavill in talks to return as Superman

Cavill is still very hopeful that he’ll get to put on the famous cape and costume again soon, too, as he concluded his answer with, “And in an ideal world, I would absolutely love to play the character again.”

Unfortunately for Superman and Cavill fans, there has been no concrete news on the character’s future for quite a while. For years there were reports that he’d appear in a Man Of Steel sequel, but now it has been suggested that he’s more likely to cameo in either the Shazam or Aquaman follow-up instead.