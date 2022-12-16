Henry Cavill to Star in Prime Video's Warhammer 40,000 Series Adaptation

Now that he’s hung up his Superman cape, Henry Cavill is diving into another adaptation: The former Witcher star is set to headline an Amazon series based on Warhammer 40,000, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The series — which is still in early development, with no writers attached yet — springs from the popular board game, set 40,000 years in the future where humans are locked in a never-ending war with aliens and magical beings. (Cavill is reportedly a Warhammer fan and even paints the game’s miniature figures himself.) Amazon is in final talks to lock down the rights to the game after a lengthy bidding war.

Cavill is best known for playing Clark Kent/Superman in big-screen blockbusters like Man of Steel and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. He’s no longer playing the role on the big screen, however, after new DC boss James Gunn announced the next Superman film will feature a younger actor playing the famed superhero.

He also starred as Geralt of Rivia in Netflix’s hit video game adaptation The Witcher, which debuted on the streamer in 2019. But in October, Netflix announced that Cavill would not be returning for the show’s fourth season, with Liam Hemsworth taking over the role of Geralt. (Despite the Superman news, Cavill will not be coming back to The Witcher to reclaim the lead role, TVLine has confirmed.) Cavill’s other credits include The Tudors, The Man From U.N.C.L.E. and Enola Holmes.

