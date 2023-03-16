Henry Cavill reveals first look at new movie with Reacher's Alan Ritchson

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin - Getty Images

Henry Cavill and Reacher's Alan Ritchson are men of mystery in the first look at action movie The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare.

The duo are part of a huge international ensemble cast in Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre director Guy Ritchie's feature film about a real World War II combat unit that operated in secret.

Cavill shared a sneak peek on Instagram with himself and castmates posing in a photo aged to look like it was actually from the 1940s.

In the photo, Cavill and Ritchson are posed on a ship alongside Crazy Rich Asians' Henry Golding, Magic Mike's Alex Pettyfer and the After film series's star Hero Fiennes Tiffin.

This Ungentlemanly Warfare division was a forerunner to modern black ops and supported in secret by Winston Churchill and James Bond author Ian Fleming.

The film version will feature Alita: Battle Angel's Eiza González, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' Babs Olusanmokun and Teen Wolf's Henry Zaga in the supporting cast.

Cavill is reuniting on The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare with co-writer and director Guy Ritchie after previously tackling a period action movie in a big-screen adaptation of The Man from U.N.C.L.E.

Guy is also prepping the release of a more contemporary war film, The Covenant, ahead of its release next month in the US. A UK release date has not been announced for that project.

Jake Gyllenhaal stars in the Afghan war drama as a US sergeant who returns to the battlefield to help interpreter Ahmed (Dar Salim), who once saved him from a Taliban attack.

Cavill recently confirmed he would not be returning as Superman after a cameo in Black Adam, and has also left the Netflix live-action version of The Witcher.

The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, which is produced by Top Gun: Maverick's Jerry Bruckheimer, doesn't yet have a US or UK release date on Prime Video.

