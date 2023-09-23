Henry Arundell is the spark England's strongest team are crying out

Henry Arundell scored five tries against Chile as England's stuttering attack kicked into gear - PA/David Davies

The wait for Henry Arundell, king of the speedsters, to detonate on the World Cup stage has tested England supporters’ patience. He might only be 20, but it already seems an aeon since he signalled his startling gifts with his length-of-the-field try against Toulon, an instant viral sensation that made even the hard-to-please Eddie Jones giddy with admiration. “Five minutes,” the Australian said of the length of time he needed to give the jet-heeled prodigy a first Test call-up. We can safely say, 16 months later, that Arundell represents far more than raw potential.

Under soft autumnal sunshine in Lille, he was a revelation on the right wing, delivering a record-equalling quintuple of tries with a poise to suggest he merits a place in Steve Borthwick’s best team. Five tries: it is a memorable feat, even against opposition as limited as Chile. Indeed, it has been accomplished just three other times in England history, with Josh Lewsey the only equal at a World Cup stage, against Uruguay in 2003. It all adds up to a sense that in the irrepressible Arundell, England have made a priceless discovery.

On an evening when the attack began to purr at last, Arundell was in a mood where he simply would not be stopped. His first two tries might have been mere tap-downs, but his fourth was a statement of his ingenuity and attacking skill, as he chipped over Francisco Urroz and snaffled the ball in a flash despite an awkward high bounce. With one mighty display, he made quite the stir, running out for his World Cup debut and becoming the tournament’s top scorer 80 minutes later.

Then again, Arundell is well-versed in the art of the immediate impact. Here is a young man who, against Australia in Perth last year, fashioned a try from his very first touch in the Test arena, tearing through two Wallaby defenders and haring past two more to cross the line in the closing minutes. On that evidence, he looked set fair to be a regular starter before long. But injury intervened, and Arundell had the misfortune to be part of a record Twickenham defeat to France, a result that shamed everyone it touched. Couple this with London Irish, his old club, hurtling into oblivion, and even he could have been forgiven for wondering if he had built up too much, too soon.

This was an occasion when all such gnawing doubts could be brushed off. Here Arundell repaid every ounce of faith invested in him, with interest. For the novel dynamic of Owen Farrell at fly-half and Marcus Smith at full-back to work, England needed, according to attack coach Richard Wigglesworth, to be surrounded by “absolute runners”. They do not come much more absolute than Arundell, who has a personal best over 100 metres of 10.9 seconds, prompting Farrell to compare him with Jason Robinson.

“There are not too many people who put everyone on the edge of their seat when they get the ball,” said Farrell, after a couple of training sessions watching him up close. “He is one.” As Arundell closed in on his place in the record books, a palpable frisson rippled around Stade Pierre Mauroy each time that he demanded the ball. For months, Borthwick’s England have been conjuring rugby more enervating than electrifying. This time, albeit against the lowest-ranked side in the tournament, they finally switched on the afterburners.

It is not often that an England talent thrills the senses with a true breakout performance. As such, the moment should be cherished while it lasts. Chris Ashton’s stunning try against Australia in 2010 was one of these experiences, his explosion of pace on the right such a sight to behold that you could even excuse the swallow dive. Ashton’s masterclass, of course, came against one of the finest teams in the world. Arundell’s was produced against a Chilean team who could not even lay a glove on Japan or Samoa. Still, it feels churlish to offer these caveats about a player who is, by any standard, exceptional.

Arundell, remarkably, now sits joint sixth in the list of England’s all-time top World Cup try-scorers, after just one game. The question is what Borthwick decides to do with Arundell from here. Does he put him back among the replacements, trusting that he can carve a tight contest open from the bench? Or does he take the more radical option, giving him a chance in the starting XV for the more onerous examinations to come?

Maverick moves are not exactly hardwired into the head coach’s psyche. But there is a mounting body of evidence that Arundell has earned his elevation. One chance under Jones was all he needed to announce himself in style. One chance under Borthwick is all he has required to torch the record books. Such breakthroughs are to be cherished, especially when they occur in the middle of a World Cup where England’s attacking enterprise has looked limited. No one wishes to heap intolerable pressure on a 20-year-old. But Arundell could yet represent the spark of ignition for which his country has been crying out.

