Henry Arundell set to join Racing 92 after London Irish collapse

Henry Arundell is on the verge of joining Racing 92 for next season with the 20-year-old England international agreeing a move following London Irish’s demise.

Arundell, who has won seven caps since bursting into senior rugby union around 18 months ago, has spent this week in England’s World Cup pre-season training camp at Pennyhill Park but is understood to be finalising terms over Thursday and Friday.

He would remain eligible to be selected for England the World Cup and link up with Stuart Lancaster for the 2023-24 Top 14 campaign when his side’s involvement in the tournament is over.

From there, for the 2024 Six Nations, Arundell’s availability to England will come under scrutiny. The Rugby Football Union will treat every player on an individual basis, with those moving on from Irish recognised as exceptional cases that would need to be signed off by the professional game board (PGB).

Under the same process, Jack Willis remained available to Steve Borthwick for the recent Six Nations following his move to Toulouse after Wasps went into administration. The back-rower was not subject to the same protocols as his squad-mates, however, and had to return to Toulouse on rest weekends for Top 14 fixtures.

Racing’s recruitment drive means that Arundell, capable of covering wing as well as full-back, would join a plethora of high-profile additions including Siya Kolisi, the captain of South Africa, and Josua Tuisova, Fiji’s phenomenal runner. He could also share a backline with Christian Wade. Juan Imhoff, Donovan Taofifénua, Vinaya Habosi and Max Spring are further back-three options for Racing, who lost to Jack Willis’ Toulouse in this season’s domestic semi-final.

Top 14 clubs have their own salary cap to adhere to and it is understood that Warrick Gelant, the Springboks full-back, has left Racing. This has freed up space for Arundell’s wage. The Premiership salary cap will stay at £5m for next season, after which it is due to rise again to £6.4m. This development could see Arundell return to England at some point in the future.

Next season, he would be part of a significant English contingent in France that will include Joe Marchant at Stade Français, Jack Nowell at La Rochelle, Sam Simmonds and Harry Williams at Montpellier, Joe Simmonds at Pau and David Ribbans at Toulon as well as Willis at Toulouse.

Other former Irish players have already secured onward destinations in the Premiership. Tom Pearson, another member of Borthwick’s training squad, has been confirmed as a Northampton Saints recruit for next season along with Chunya Munga and Tarek Haffar.

Having made his maiden Test start against Ireland in the last match of the 2023 Six Nations, Arundell is England’s incumbent left wing and will compete for a spot in England’s World Cup squad over the next few weeks. Cadan Murley, Joe Cokanasiga, Jonny May, Ollie Hassell-Collins, Marchant and Will Joseph have been the back-three candidates in Bagshot with Borthwick this week.

More will arrive for next week as players from the Premiership semi-finalists, Leicester Tigers and Sale Sharks, join up with the squad. Freddie Steward and Anthony Watson are sure to be among that cohort.

Arundell, Pearson, Joseph and Hassell-Collins were all listed by England as London Irish players at their own request, despite the fact that Hassell-Collins is joining Leicester Tigers and the others will be moving on. Speaking on Wednesday, Borthwick praised their focus and enthusiasm.

“When I spoke to them on Sunday I saw and listened to players that were thrilled to be in camp and looking forward to what is ahead of them,” said the England head coach. “Right from Monday morning’s training they have just committed wholeheartedly to what we are trying to do.

“Nobody should have to think about the loss of their livelihoods, and their clubs - nobody should have to go through that. I am going to ask the players to come in, embrace this, jump into this and let’s enjoy what we do - work hard and enjoy it.”

