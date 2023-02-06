Henry Arundell forces his way back into England squad for Six Nations clash with Italy

(Getty Images)

Henry Arundell has forced his way back into England’s Six Nations squad after just 30 minutes’ playing time with London Irish.

The 20-year-old outside back has returned to England’s 36-man training squad, along with centre Henry Slade, ahead of Sunday’s Twickenham clash with Italy.

The fit-again backline duo have forced out Harlequins wing Cadan Murley and Bath centre Ollie Lawrence.

Arundell missed England’s entire autumn campaign with a foot problem, that later required surgery and kept him sidelined longer than expected.

The three-cap finisher came off the bench in Irish’s 42-24 Premiership win over Harlequins at the Gtech Community Stadium on January 29 however, and immediately looked sharp in that cameo.

Exiles head coach Les Kiss insisted he would have had no qualms seeing Arundell jump straight back into the England squad after his return, with the pacy wing having impressed in club training.

New England boss Steve Borthwick has clearly taken those words to mind, drawing Arundell back into his training squad that reconvened at Pennyhill Park today.

Exeter centre Slade has also returned after a minor hip complaint, boosting England’s midfield options.

Leicester’s Dan Kelly is still missing with a thigh problem, so Slade’s presence will add variety in the centres. Vice-captain Courtney Lawes will stay with the England squad but is not yet ready to return from a gluteal injury.

Full England squad to face Italy:

Forwards: O Chessum, D Cole (both Leicester), B Curry (Sale), A Dombrandt (Harlequins), T Dunn (Bath), B Earl (Saracens), E Genge (Bristol), J George (Saracens), J Heyes (Leicester), J Hill (Sale), N Isiekwe, M Itoje (both Saracens), L Ludlam, D Ribbans (both Northampton), B Rodd (Sale), S Simmonds (Exeter), K Sinckler (Bristol), M Vunipola (Saracens), J Walker (Harlequins), J Willis (Toulouse).

Backs: H Arundell (London Irish), O Farrell (Saracens), T Freeman (Northampton), O Hassell-Collins (London Irish), O Lawrence (Bath), M Malins (Saracens), J Marchant (Harlequins), A Mitchell (Northampton), H Slade (Exeter), F Smith (Northampton), M Smith (Harlequins), F Steward (Leicester), M Tuilagi (Sale), J Van Poortvliet (Leicester, A Watson, B Youngs (all Leicester).