Henry Arundell could miss All Blacks clash through injury

Henry Arundell of England runs to score a scores a try for England against Australia - The RFU Collection

Henry Arundell is set to miss at least England’s opening two autumn Tests after injuring a bone in a foot playing for London Irish on Friday.

Arundell has travelled with England to Jersey but doubts remain over whether he will feature at all this month. Declan Kidney, the London Irish director of rugby, backed the decision for Arundell to travel with the national squad to continue his recovery, adding that he had initially feared the young back would miss all of the autumn.

“It’s a small bone issue we would hope will clear up in maybe three weeks,” Kidney said. “He’s over in Jersey and it’s good that he can do his rehab with [England], it’s important to work with your national team. The medics are keeping in close contact. Hopefully he won’t be out for as long as the crutches made it look like.”

Henry Arundell of London Irish walks off the pitch aftert being injured during the Gallagher Premiership Rugby match between London Irish and Gloucester - Getty Images

There was more positive news for England head coach Eddie Jones after Mark McCall, the Saracens director of rugby, said he was hopeful Owen Farrell would be passed fit to face Argentina on Sunday week. Farrell left the field during Saracens’ 22-20 victory over Exeter Chiefs on Saturday, appearing to be knocked unconscious after colliding with the knee of Joe Simmonds.

Because the 31-year-old has suffered previous concussions, he faces a mandatory stand-down period of 12 days under new measures introduced by World Rugby. However, McCall said that Farrell had already started working towards his return.

“He’s at the club,” said McCall. “He’s been in the last two days to see the medics and go through the procedures and the process. There’s still a chance that he’ll be able to play game one, so, fingers crossed, that’s the case.”

Northampton Saints, meanwhile, were more circumspect about the prospects of Courtney Lawes as the back-rower, another leader for England, continues to go through return-to-play concussion protocols. Head coach Sam Vesty explained that Lawes, who has not played since going off during the second half of a 41-21 defeat by Leicester Tigers in September, would continue to be monitored carefully.

“He’s going through his graded return to play,” Vesty said. “The protocol you have to follow there, he is on that journey. He’s passed certain elements but needs to get certain other bits sorted.”