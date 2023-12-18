Henrique scores three as Ducks beat Devils 5-1 to snap five-game skid

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Adam Henrique scored three goals for his first career hat trick and the Anaheim Ducks beat the New Jersey Devils 5-1 Sunday night to snap a five-game losing streak.

Alex Killorn had a goal and two assists, Troy Terry had a goal and an assist, and defensemen Pavel Mintyukov and Cam Fowler each had two assists for the Ducks, who were 1-13-0 since their last regulation win on Nov. 14.

John Gibson had 18 saves through two periods and Lukas Dostal stopped all 10 shots he faced in the third. The Ducks announced Gibson was pulled because he was feeling “under the weather.”

Michael McLeod scored for New Jersey, and Akira Schmid finished with 22 saves. The Devils had won two straight and five of six.

After New Jersey dominated the first period by outshooting Anaheim 14-4, Henrique managed to guide a loose puck past Schmid at 1:46 of the second on the power play.

Henrique, who spent parts of eight seasons with the Devils before being traded to Anaheim in November 2017, made it 2-0 with 8:43 left in the middle period .

McLeod finally solved Gibson with 44 seconds left in the second with his sixth of the season.

Killorn scored his fourth at 4:14 of the third before Terry got his seventh at 9:56 to increase the lead to 4-1.

Henrique then completed his hat trick with a short-handed empty-net goal with 5:48 left. It was his ninth of the season.

Anaheim was playing its third straight game in the New York area, coming off a 4-3 loss at the New York Islanders on Wednesday night in the opener of their four-game trip and a 5-1 defeat at the Rangers on Friday.

The injury-depleted Ducks continued to be without four key players: forwards Trevor Zegras , Mason McTavish and Isac Lundestrom, and defenseman Jamie Drysdale.

New Jersey recalled goaltender Nico Daws from Utica of the AHL to back up Schmid as Vitek Vanecek did not dress.

UP NEXT

Ducks: At Detroit on Monday night to finish a four-game road trip.

Devils: Host Philadelphia on Tuesday night.

Story continues

___

AP NHL: https://www.apnews.com/hub/NHL

Allan Kreda, The Associated Press