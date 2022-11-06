Henrique lifts Ducks to 5-4 win over Sharks in SO

MAX MILLER
  San Jose Sharks center Luke Kunin (11) is congratulated for his goal against the Anaheim Ducks during the second period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
    San Jose Sharks center Luke Kunin (11) is congratulated for his goal against the Anaheim Ducks during the second period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
  Anaheim Ducks defenseman Nathan Beaulieu (28) fights with San Jose Sharks left wing Jonah Gadjovich during the first period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
    Anaheim Ducks defenseman Nathan Beaulieu (28) fights with San Jose Sharks left wing Jonah Gadjovich during the first period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
  San Jose Sharks right wing Timo Meier celebrates a goal by Kevin Labanc, next to Anaheim Ducks center Isac Lundestrom (21) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
    San Jose Sharks right wing Timo Meier celebrates a goal by Kevin Labanc, next to Anaheim Ducks center Isac Lundestrom (21) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
  Anaheim Ducks left wing Max Comtois (44) is congratulated by teammates after he scored against the San Jose Sharks during the first period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
    Anaheim Ducks left wing Max Comtois (44) is congratulated by teammates after he scored against the San Jose Sharks during the first period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
San Jose, Calif. (AP) — Adam Henrique scored the tying goal late in the third period and then got the deciding tally in the shootout to give the Anaheim Ducks a 5-4 win over the San Jose Sharks on Saturday night.

Mason McTavish and Brett Leason each had a goal and an assist and Max Comtois also scored in regulation for the Ducks. Anthony Stolarz stopped 48 shots.

Timo Meier, Kevin Labanc and Tomas Hertl each had a goal and two assists, and Luke Kunin also scored for San Jose. James Reimer finished with 21 saves.

Henrique tied it with 1:28 left in the third period with Stolarz pulled to push the game to overtime.

McTavish had pulled the Ducks to 4-3 about 2 1/2 minutes earlier with his third career goal after he got a breakaway on a pass from Dmitry Kulikov.

Labanc scored his second goal of the season at 3:54 of the first period while attempting to find Meier on a 2-on-1. Ducks defenseman John Klingberg was trying to block the pass but ended up deflecting the puck into his own net.

Leason tied it with his first of the season with just under eight minutes remaining in the opening period, and Comtois put Anaheim ahead 2-1 with 2:40 left with his fourth to extend his point streak to four games.

Meier tied it at 8:09 of the second with his fifth, and Kunin's power-play goal with 3:25 left gave the Sharks the lead again. The Ducks challenged Kunin's goal for offside but it stood after a review.

Hertl then pushed San Jose's lead to 4-2 at 9:33 of the third.

Erik Karlsson had an assist on Meier's goal to extend his point streak to five games.

STILL SHORT OF 100

Sharks coach David Quinn has now lost four straight games since winning No. 99 versus Toronto on Oct. 29.

UP NEXT:

Ducks: Go back home to take on the Florida Panthers Sunday night.

Sharks: Head on the road to take on the St. Louis Blues next Thursday.

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

