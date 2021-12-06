Henrik Stenson and Jordan Spieth Take Penalties After Hitting from Wrong Tee Box During Tournament

Jordan Spieth

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

A strange mix-up led to penalties for Henrik Stenson and Jordan Spieth on Sunday.

In the final round of the Hero World Challenge at Albany Golf Club in the Bahamas, the 9th and 17th tee markers were swapped from their previous locations by tournament officials. Both golfers teed off on what they thought was 9 after some minor confusion, and proceeded toward the hole, CNN reported.

As it turned out, the athletes — who were in the first group to go out Sunday — had actually teed off from the 17th hole.

"We kept our heads down off the finishing out on hole No. 8 and walked to the ninth tee box that we did on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday," said Stenson, 45.

He continued, "Put the ball down and hit some beautiful tee shots. Then when we went down to the hole, went down to the balls."

The PGA Tour noted that a staffer in a TV truck caught the infraction, and told chief referee Stephen Cox about it.

RELATED: Golf Pro Jordan Spieth and Wife Annie Verret Announce Arrival of First Baby: 'Feeling Blessed'

"The rules official said: 'Did you hit off the right tee box?' " said Stenson, per the PGA Tour. "And we're like, well, yeah, kind of — and then we looked back and saw that there was another one forward and left."

Henrik Stenson

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Both were given a two-stroke penalty, with Stenson eventually finishing the tournament in 19th with a final round 72, and Spieth in 20th with a final round 76. Norwegian golfer Viktor Hovland ultimately won the $1 million prize, finishing his fourth-round six under.

Stenson and Spieth, 28, who are previous winners of the annual Tiger Woods-helmed event, claimed they were both not properly notified about the switch. Still, both managed to find humor in the incident.

Stenson said that he remarked after the mix-up, per PGA Tour, "My question was if we could just finish 19th and 20th and leave after nine (holes) but that wasn't an option, either."

Added Spieth: "Yeah, he did. He asked them if we could just go to the airport and I said, 'I'm down.' "