Henrik Stenson to compete at Abu Dhabi championship – against golfers he abandoned to join LIV

James Corrigan
·2 min read
Henrik Stenson -
Henrik Stenson has entered to play in his first DP World Tour event since being dismissed as Europe’s Ryder Cup captain six months ago.

The Swede will tee it up at the Abu Dhabi Championship – the £7.5million Rolex Series event rated as one of the circuit’s five elite tournaments – joining fellow LIV Golf players including Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter and Patrick Reed.

With Luke Donald, Stenson’s replacement in the blue-and-gold hotseat, also set to appear at Yas Island Links, the LIV controversy will reignite in the Tour’s first 72-holer of the year.

Stenson was removed from the position in July after jumping ship to the Saudi-funded breakaway Tour. The 2016 Open champion had signed a contract three months before effectively promising that he would not defect to LIV and despite the 46-year-old insisting that he could carry on with the role, Wentworth HQ moved quickly to dismiss him and bring in Donald.

On accepting the job to lead Europe into September’s match against the US in Rome, the Englishman declared: “I will live up to my word and see it through. I will not do a ‘Henrik’.”

For his part, Stenson is adamant that he is the victim and warned that he would consider the legal route if he is further frozen out of the Ryder Cup picture. “I just expect to be treated fairly going forward depending on what the outcomes are in this case… [with] qualification and vice captaincies and all the rest,” he said.

Stenson was referring to the hearing that will take place in the UK next month and will effectively decide if the Tour has the right to issue bans to the LIV golfers or if they can continue to compete and so remain eligible for the Ryder Cup.

The presence of the rebels in the UAE will have greater resonance as the Desert Swing could be the last time the likes of Westwood, Poulter and Stenson ever appear on the circuit on which they established their global reputations.

