Hennessey Unveils 'H700' Package for Corvette C8

Surpassing Z06 with 708 HP.

Hennessey Performance, the renowned Texas-based hypercar manufacturer and high-performance vehicle modifier, has taken the Corvette C8 Stingray Convertible to new heights with their latest creation—the 'H700' package. This upgrade transforms the already impressive C8 Stingray Hardtop Convertible (HTC) into a supercharged powerhouse, delivering a staggering 708 horsepower and 638 lb-ft of torque, comfortably eclipsing the celebrated Corvette Z06 in terms of power.

Starting with the eighth-generation Corvette's mid-mounted LT2 6.2-liter V8 engine, which originally produces 490 horsepower and 465 lb-ft of torque, Hennessey has meticulously engineered a suite of enhancements to unlock the C8's full potential. The heart of the 'H700' package is a belt-driven supercharger, complemented by an air induction system with an air-to-water intercooler and a bespoke cat-back exhaust system. This suite of upgrades not only boosts the engine's output by 44 percent in terms of horsepower and by 37 percent in torque compared to the stock figures but also propels the C8 into the realm of exotic performance, rivaling the output of the factory-tuned Corvette C8 Z06.

John Hennessey, the founder and CEO of Hennessey Performance, emphasized the transformative effect of the 'H700' package on the C8, stating that it "boosts America’s favorite sports car to extraordinary performance levels." By unlocking over 200 additional horsepower, Hennessey has not only elevated the performance of the Corvette but also enhanced the driving experience, ensuring that few cars can match the 'H700' C8 in terms of power, acceleration, and the sheer joy of open-air driving accompanied by the Corvette's iconic V8 roar.

The 'H700' package is available for all 2020-2024 Chevrolet C8 Corvette HTC models and comes with an array of optional upgrades, including an active-valve exhaust system, 19-inch wheels, and the exclusive 'Hennessey C8 Heritage Livery.' Further underscoring their commitment to quality and customer satisfaction, Hennessey offers an industry-leading three-year / 36,000-mile limited warranty with the 'H700' upgrade, ensuring that owners can enjoy their enhanced Corvette with peace of mind.

