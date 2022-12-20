Hennessey Announces VelociRaptoR 1000 Upgrade for Ford Raptor R

Sealy, Texas, Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --


•    VelociRaptoR 1000 package advances the new V8-powered Ford Raptor R to supertruck levels.
•    Supercharger upgrade and other performance enhancements will boost the output of the 5.2-liter V8 by more than 40 percent
•    Capability is enhanced by aggressive bumpers, larger wheels, and LED auxiliary lighting
•    Engineering prowess based on Hennessey's experience with the ‘S550’ GT500 Venom program
•    VelociRaptoR 1000 is covered by Hennessey's comprehensive 2-year/24,000-mile warranty

Images – High-resolution images of Hennessey VelociRaptoR 1000 at HennesseyMedia.com

Hennessey, the Texas-based hypercar manufacturer and high-performance vehicle creator, has announced an engineering and development program for the new V8-powered Ford F-150 Raptor R. When it debuts in the first quarter of 2023, the 'Hennessey VelociRaptoR 1000' is anticipated to boast nearly 1,000 bhp and more than 850 lb-ft of torque – engine output that would make the adept off-road pick-up one of the quickest and most powerful in the world.

Boasting two more cylinders than the standard F-150 Raptor and fitted with a single supercharger as opposed to a twin-turbocharger configuration, the flagship Raptor R leaves the Dearborn Truck Plant in Michigan with Ford's 5.2-litre 'Predator' V8 fitted with a 2.65-liter supercharger – stock output is rated at 700 hp. Hennessey's engineers, obsessed with high-power combustion engines, plan to replace the stock blower with a larger 3.8-liter supercharger. It will be complemented with high-flow induction, larger fuel injectors, upgraded fuel lines, and a new supercharger belt. When the final calibration is complete, the result is expected to be a 40 percent increase in output.

With 30 years of experience in 'making fast cars faster,' Hennessey's engineers have a solid process in place to fast-track vehicle R&D. The Predator V8 under the hood of the Raptor R shares architecture with that of the Ford Mustang GT500 – a vehicle that Hennessey reliably upgrades to more than 1,200 bhp. After fitting the larger supercharger, the team will calibrate and test using its in-house suite of dynos, plus perform extensive on and off-road evaluations at Hennessey's testing facility. All this experience, research, development, and refinement will deliver a VelociRaptoR 1000 with manufacturer levels of quality and reliability, backed by a 2-year / 24,000-mile Hennessey warranty.

John Hennessey, company founder and CEO: "The Hennessey VelociRaptor is the world's best-selling modified performance truck, of which we've built thousands for customers all around the globe. The VelociRaptoR 1000 raises the performance bar significantly in terms of sheer power. Add in the characteristic supercharger whine and the distinctive exhaust note from the unique cross-plane V8, and the package is unbeatable.”

In addition to the increased engine output, the VelociRaptoR 1000 will also feature exterior enhancements to boost its appearance and off-road capability. New front and rear VelociRaptor bumpers, a front LED light bar, 20-inch Hennessey wheels, and 37-inch off-road tires bring added road presence and boost its go-anywhere assurance. VelociRaptoR 1000 badging and serial-numbered build plaque will identify the model as something special.

The new Hennessey VelociRaptoR 1000 is set for build in 2023. Interested parties can contact Hennessey directly by calling +1.979.885.1300 or submit an inquiry for additional information and updates.

 

- Ends -

 

Images – Visit HennesseyMedia.com for images of the Hennessey VelociRaptoR 1000 

About Hennessey

Based in Sealy, Texas, the Hennessey business comprises Hennessey Special Vehicles, Hennessey Performance (HPE), Tuner School, and the Lonestar Motorsports Park. The company has re-engineered more than 12,000 vehicles for performance enthusiasts worldwide to deliver unparalleled driving thrills. Alongside modifying a diverse range of sports, and muscle cars since 1991, the company also applies its high-performance expertise to trucks and SUVs – and boasts its own hypercars – the Venom GT and the Venom F5.

Every Hennessey product is dyno-proven, fully track-tested, street-legal, and warrantied. Customers can choose from road-ready performance-enhanced cars by Hennessey from a wide variety of brands, including Cadillac, Chevrolet, Dodge, Ford, and Jeep, all benefitting from a host of high-performance upgrades.

With its own test track, engineering curriculum for aspiring tuners, more than 85 team members, and capacity to work on 40-50 vehicles at a time, Hennessey Performance is one of the world's leading specialist vehicle engineering companies. The twin-turbocharged, 6.6-liter V8 Venom F5 hypercar sold out in 2021, with customer deliveries taking place from 2021-2023. A Roadster variant joined the F5 coupe in 2022, also boasting 1,817 bhp and capable of speeds in excess of 300 mph. The company is delivering like never before on its mission of 'making fast cars faster.’

HennesseySpecialVehicles.com | HennesseyPerformance.com

About John Hennessey

As the company founder and CEO, John Hennessey lives and breathes fast, fun cars. John developed a passion for performance while competing at world-renowned motorsport events, including Pikes Peak, the Silver State Classic, and the Bonneville Salt Flats (where he set a class world record).

What started in 1991, modifying imports out of his garage, soon morphed into building 1,000-horsepower twin-turbo Dodge Vipers that gained international recognition in car magazines such as Motor Trend, Car and Driver, Top Gear, and Road and Track.

Known as an American icon of speed, John has achieved his vision to be the top automotive tuner and builder in the U.S. With a global sales footprint covering the U.S., Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East, he continues to find ways to engineer greater performance from some of the world's most iconic vehicles alongside the creation of the company's world-class hypercar – the Hennessey Venom F5.

Social media

YouTube: HennesseyPerformanceF5 | Instagram: HennesseyPerformance | Facebook: @hennesseype | Twitter: @HennesseyPerf

Media contacts

For further information, images, or comment, contact the Hennessey PR team:

Attachments

CONTACT: Michael Harley Hennessey Performance - North America 805-402-3613 Michael@hennesseyperformance.com Jon Visscher Hennessey Performance - Europe/Asia +44 (0)7816 906 794 Jon.Visscher@vcomm.co.uk


