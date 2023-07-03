Henley Royal Regatta shaken up as upstart clubs enter the scene

A handful of clubs dominate Henley Royal Regatta - HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP

Change is slowly coming to Henley Royal Regatta, even as Sunday’s finals confirmed the dominance of a handful of clubs at the top of the UK’s rowing scene.

Before last week’s regatta there had been concern amongst independent schools that a recent rule change would shake their foundations, with junior men’s eights from clubs rather than single schools allowed to race in the Princess Elizabeth Challenge Cup for the first time. Clubs can draw from anyone rather than being restricted to students at a specific institution, so are seen by some to have an advantage.

But by Saturday four of the most seasoned independents had successfully knocked out all the upstart club entries, and on Sunday the trophy was won by an emotional St Edward’s School, outrowing St Paul’s School a painfully long 24 years after their last victory.

The under-19 quads were a different matter with all four finals spots taken up by club rather than school crews, and victories for Leander’s junior men and Tideway Scullers’ junior women, perhaps foreshadowing the future for the under-19 eights.

Despite being a familiar part of the rowing establishment, St Edward’s is still one of only two co-educational schools to have won the historic event and as many girls as boys cheered their eight as it came ashore after the race. Junior rowing at Henley Royal is now fully gender-equal, with as many places for women as for men in the under-19 events. The same is true for the international events, but there is further to go for club racing. The only option for adult club or student women is to row an eight, won this year by Thames and Oxford Brookes University respectively, since the women’s small boats are dominated by international crews.

Changing this as soon as possible is clearly on the agenda for many Henley Stewards, and a new era approaches after the 2024 Regatta when former Olympic rower Richard Phelps takes over as chairman from Sir Steve Redgrave and will no doubt have a fresh style.

A new development in the last 10 years has been the dominance of UK rowing success by a handful of clubs. The trio of Leander, Thames and Oxford Brookes University this year won 18 of the 26 events, with another six trophies going to overseas crews including the Canadian national team’s women’s eight and lightweight double. Brookes has become all-conquering in university rowing, took seven trophies from seven finals appearances and at one stage claimed four trophies inside 40 minutes along with the two tightest-margin verdicts of the regatta with their two top student eights.

Leander accounted for another eight trophies from 15 finalist crews, including their national team representatives, while Thames won three out of five, dominating adult club events. These successes attract new members forming a self-perpetuating cycle into which the several hundred other clubs in the UK cannot easily break.

Oxford Brookes also contributed members to the victorious British men’s eight and four who recorded two of the seven senior national team wins, the icing on the cake of which was the men’s quad finally beating Poland’s European champions after a difficult early season, although one of the Poles has been suffering from a medical issue.

With the Lucerne World Cup regatta looming next weekend and Olympic qualification on offer at September’s rowing world championships, national crews who struggled such as the women’s eight will need to improve. Fewer qualification spots are open to European crews this Olympiad, since the African, Asian and South American qualification regattas now have five places each for some of the most popular Olympic events.

