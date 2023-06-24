Henley Regatta row as Sir Steve Redgrave claims top public school wants ‘closed shop’

Each year around 300,000 spectators, many wearing traditional boating hats and blazers, amass upon the banks of the River Thames to see the finest young rowers - Geoff Pugh

For more than 180 years, the Henley Royal Regatta has been one of the most quintessentially English sporting events in the summer social calendar.

Each year around 300,000 spectators, many wearing traditional boating hats and blazers, amass upon the banks of the River Thames to see the finest young rowers compete in the most gruelling of competitions.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

But Sir Steve Redgrave has revealed how one “top” public school now fears the decision to open up the Princess Elizabeth Challenge Cup (known as PE) to clubs from around the world will mean students will have to compete against “superclubs” equivalent to “national teams”.

For the first time, the six-day regatta, which begins on Tuesday, will allow entrants to the junior men’s eights to include international rowing clubs, as well as the usual teams from private and state schools.

In a podcast this month, Sir Steve, chairman of the Henley Royal Regatta and Olympian, was asked whether schools, including Eton College, St Paul’s School and St Edward’s School, should be concerned about the rise of “big US clubs coming over to race – they are very fast”.

Sir Steve Redgrave says one private school wanted the PE cup to remain a ‘closed shop’ - Heathcliff O'Malley

Sir Steve said he had attended a meeting of the Kitchin Society – a forum of 55 schools that promotes rowing among junior sportsmen and women – where he discovered one private school wanted the PE cup to remain a “closed shop”.

“One of those top schools didn’t want it [opened up to international clubs]. But it was going to happen sooner or later. We can’t stop this, in fact it’s the right thing to do,” he said.

“But again, most of those people in that room are coaches paid to teach rowing at their schools. They may do other roles as well, but it’s in their interests to keep it a closed shop as much as possible.”

He explained how “rowing cities in America are huge”, despite not having a school system that promotes the sport in a similar way to how British private schools, such as Shrewsbury School and St Edward’s School, both based on rivers, do so.

“They don’t have the school systems that we have, so their club rowing is a little bit bigger and they are drawing from more schools,” he said.

“What we don’t want is any country to be able to put a crew together, which is almost then a national eight [team]. It’s not an event for national eights – it’s for the top juniors from their rowing establishments.”

Young teenagers who are talented rowers could join superclubs and use events such as Henley Royal Regatta to attract the attention of US university scouts - Geoffrey Swaine/Shutterstock

Sir Steve last night refused to be drawn on which private school raised concerns about the rise of a superclub.

However, his comments have fuelled speculation that a “superclub” that recruits top rowers aged under 19 from across a nation could come to dominate the PE cup.

A source connected to the sport said the rise of scholarships to top US universities for talented young rowers had seen a boost in the sport at the local level.

However, young teenagers who are talented rowers could join superclubs and use events such as Henley Royal Regatta to attract the attention of US university scouts eager to offer places to rising stars.

The regatta near Henley-on-Thames was established in 1839. The Princess Elizabeth Challenge Cup began in 1946, but only allowed entrants from public schools, many of which have used their success at that cup to attract fee-paying pupils because it shows they encourage team building and a competitive spirit.