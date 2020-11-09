Foresters Financial launches new critical illness insurance

Designed to protect all Canadians from financial crisis due to a critical illness

TORONTO, Nov. 9, 2020 /CNW/ - Foresters Financial™, the 146-year-old fraternal life insurer, today announces the launch in Canada of Live Well Plus and Live Well, critical illness insurance products focused on the needs of under-served everyday Canadian families. The two offerings represent a comprehensive refresh of critical illness insurance at Foresters with new pricing and expanded benefits.

With face amounts of $25,000 to $2,000,000 for terms ten, twenty, and to age 80, Live Well Plus covers a broad range of 25 critical illnesses, modernized to reflect the most current Canadian Life and Health Insurance Association (CLHIA) standards. One or a combination of these affect over 340,000 Canadians per year1. Designed for middle-aged Canadians, Foresters is the only insurer in Canada to offer non-medical underwriting to age 65 for coverage up to $100,000 and is unique in its term coverage to age 80, with no additional policy fees applied. Additional advantages of Live Well Plus include a built-in Return of Premium at Death benefit, along with three optional riders (Waiver of Premium, Return of Premium on Surrender or Expiry, and a convertible Juvenile Critical Illness). Insurability for non-medical underwriting depends on answers to medical and other application questions and an underwriting review.

A simplified issue alternative, Live Well is offered for those 18 to 55, covering Cancer, Coronary Artery Bypass Surgery, Heart Attack, and Stroke with face amounts from $25,000 to $100,000. It also comes in three term options of ten, twenty, and to age 80, with the same built-in Return of Premium at Death benefit. Two optional riders, Return of Premium on Surrender or Expiry and Waiver of Premium, are also available. Both products in addition cover eight non-life-threatening illnesses.

"We're excited to introduce a new suite of critical illness insurance protection for families in Canada," said JS Ledoux, AVP, Product Management, North America. "We've been able to broaden the illnesses covered by these new plans and create greater access for more people with non-medical options, while adding special features like the built-in Return of Premium at Death. Importantly, anyone insured under our plans automatically qualify for all of the extraordinary member benefits Foresters provides to enrich the lives and communities of our members."

"Live Well Plus and Live Well are a strong complement to life insurance – when purchased together with a life product, no additional policy fees apply, and they are considered separate, independent products," he added.

Life Insurance with a Larger Purpose

Live Well Plus and Live Well offer the insured and their family access to Advance Medical's Expert Medical Opinion Program, for an authoritative second opinion on medical issues from some of the world's leading experts. In addition, they bring access to the full suite of Foresters member benefits, as part of Foresters Life Insurance with a Larger Purpose strategy to provide insurance offerings that align with Foresters fraternal purpose of enriching the well-being of hard-working families and their communities. Foresters members receive a full suite of unique benefits2, including opportunities for scholarships, orphan benefits, community building grants, Wills and other legal documents, financial counseling and more.

