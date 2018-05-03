Henderson's hairdryer! Liverpool star has a rather public pop at keeper Karius

Party time: but two Liverpool players were having a heart-to-heart as the celebrations were going on

Liverpool’s celebrations in Rome last night will live long in the memory, but not everyone appeared to be quite ready to enjoy the moment.

The Reds confirmed their place in the Champions League final and they did even after a late wobble.

But as the players and fans came together at the full-time whistle in Italy to mark the big moment, two Liverpool players didn’t appear overly happy.

Captain Jordan Henderson and goalkeeper Loris Karius seemed to have some heated words long after the full time whistle following the semi-final success.

The exchange was filmed by eagle-eyed fans and soon uploaded to social media.

Loud and proud: Liverpool fans were fantastic in Rome – now they’re set for Kiev

Henderson appeared unimpressed by the German’s display late into the game as Roma came on strong in a game they eventually won 4-2.

The duo’s conversation lasted for a good few seocnds and Reds fans appeared divided by the rather public reaction.

Some praised the England midfielder for ensuring standards remain high at Anfield – especially with the club’s poor track record of picking the right man to stand between their posts.

Captain fantastic: But Henderson and his goalkeeper, right, had words at full-time

Others think Henderson went too far and say Karius should have been allowed the chance to celebrate a career highlight and any post-match inquisition should have been carried out behind closed doors.

Liverpool will meet Real Madrid in the Champions League final on May 26 in Kiev where they are aiming to stop Ronaldo and co lifting the trophy for a record-breaking third time.