Henderson scores 30, Tulsa tops UConn 90-88, 2OT

TULSA, Okla. (AP) -- Corey Henderson scored a career-high 30 points, including two 3-pointers in the last 37 seconds of regulation, as Tulsa eked out a 90-88 double overtime victory over UConn to remain unbeaten in the American Conference.

Tulsa (10-5, 3-0) got two free throws by Henderson with 22 seconds left and one by Sterling Taplin with 10 seconds left in the second overtime to go ahead 90-88 and had to survive two UConn misses in the final seconds. Jalen Adams, who led the Huskies with 29 points, 13 rebounds and nine assists, missed on a drive, and Terry Larrier, who had 19 points and eight rebounds, missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

Taplin scored 15 points, Martins Igbanu had 14 with 10 rebounds, Elijah Joiner 13 points and Junior Etou 10 points and 10 rebounds for Tulsa, which made 17 of 41 3-pointers, including a career-high 8 of 15 by Henderson.

Christian Vital had 22 points for the Huskies (7-7, 0-2), who lost their fourth consecutive game.

UConn coach Kevin Ollie gave both teams credit for making huge plays at crucial times, but was puzzled by the free throw disparity. Tulsa made 25 of 36 while UConn 9 of 14.

''A lot of free throws going in for them and not so many for us,'' Ollie said. ''I thought we drove the ball just as hard as they did.''

Ollie praised Henderson's 3-pointer at the end of regulation and said he didn't consider fouling before he had a chance to launch the tying trey.

''He made a good head fake, dribbled right and he just made a hell of a shot,'' Ollie said. ''That is what happened. He made a good shot.''

Tulsa coach Frank Haith also had high praise for Henderson, a senior guard who transferred to Tulsa as a junior from Blinn (Texas) Junior College.

''He was having one of those nights but he's very capable of that,'' Haith said. ''They were doing a great job on Etou, doubling him all night, so other guys had to step up.''