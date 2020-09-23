Henderson revels in dream Man Utd debut

Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson said he fulfilled a dream after making his debut for the Red Devils.

Henderson started in place of regular number one David de Gea and kept a clean sheet as United defeated Luton Town 3-0 in the EFL Cup third round on Tuesday.

After starring on loan at Sheffield United last season, Henderson returned to Old Trafford and signed a five-year contract last month.

The 23-year-old – a product of the club's academy – impressed on his debut at Championship side Luton, producing a fine save to deny Tom Lockyer from close range during the closing stages before Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood sealed the victory following Juan Mata's first-half penalty.

Reacting afterwards, Henderson wrote via Twitter: "I dreamt about this my whole life!!

"Unbelievable feeling to make my debut for the club I love! Clean sheet and a win to top it off!!!"

Henderson watched from the bench as United opened their Premier League season with a shock 3-1 defeat at home to Crystal Palace last week.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's United travel to Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday.