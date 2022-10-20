Henderson Auctions Offering Stunning 427 Powered Cobra Replica

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Experience a Cobra just like Carroll Shelby did…

Shelby is a famous name within the automotive industry for the legacy and fiery records that its bearer left behind. From the race track to the sales floor, the legendary Carroll Shelby named himself America's beloved Automotive icon. As is the case with every great hero or innovator, he had a vast arsenal of tools that he used to cement his brand image. One particularly recognizable weapon was his famous Shelby Cobra which flaunted its colors everywhere from Daytona to Le Mans. Engines ranged from small to big, with a ton of power flowing through the lightweight chassis in all incarnations. Many enthusiasts would love to get their hands on one, but only a few get the opportunity, and Superformance has made experiencing one a reality for so many without bottomless pockets.

Under the hood of this powerful 1966 Shelby Cobra Roadster built by Superformance is a massive 427 cubic inch FE V8 engine. Utilizing its enormous displacement, this V8 can push out a whopping 579.6 horsepower and similar torque figures. Topping the engine is 750 cfm dual Holley 4-bbl carbs with double pumpers. Backing the powerful engine is a Tremec TKO 600 5-speed transmission.

This chassis car #148 has a fiberglass body thats’s printed blue with original certificate by Keith Craft Motors. The glovebox is signed by Carroll Shelby, it has Smith Gauges, Talbot Berlin 300 mirror with NOS box, and amazing attention to detail. See it here.

Henderson Auctions’ Fall Collector Motor Series Auction will be held at the Barber Vintage Motorsports Museum in Birmingham, AL on Saturday, October 29th starting at 10am. Included is a large package of Bank Seized Vehicles selling Absolute to the Highest Bidder, Luxury Late Model Vehicles, Motorcycles, Scooters, Vintage Marine Motors, and Vintage Racing Vehicles. Interested in consigning for the auction? Please call Tricia Or to consign your motorcycles and vehicles at 225-686-2252 extension 108 or email tricia@hendersonauctions.com.

