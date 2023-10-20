Henderson Auction’s Collector Series Is Selling Some Amazing Mercedes At Its Sale Next Weekend

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Dive into the world of classic luxury as Henderson Auction's Collector Series unveils an astonishing lineup of Mercedes-Benz masterpieces for its upcoming sale. Whether you're a seasoned collector or a casual enthusiast, get ready to witness some of the finest three-pointed stars ever to grace the roads. Join us as we preview the treasures awaiting their new homes next weekend!

No Reserve Spotlight - 2016 MERCEDES-AMG G63

Bathed in the radiant AMG Solar Beam hue and boasting a mere 26,041 miles on its odometer, this G63 is a testament to Mercedes-AMG's blend of luxury and power. With VIN WDCYC7DF1GX245791, this stunner comes to the auction block with no reserve, offering enthusiasts a golden opportunity to own a piece of automotive excellence. Don't miss out! See it here.

No Reserve Highlight - 2015 MERCEDES-AMG SL65 ROADSTER

Dressed in a sleek Palladium Silver Metallic finish and adorned with fiery red exclusive leather seats, this SL65 Roadster is the epitome of luxury meets performance. Powered by a monstrous AMG 6.0-liter V12 biturbo engine, it delivers a whopping 621 hp and 738 lb-ft of torque. With just 23,386 miles traveled, VIN WDDJK7KA7FF032078 is up for grabs at no reserve, promising a thrilling ride for its next proud owner. Seize the moment! See it here.

Spotlight - 1977 MERCEDES 300D

A true embodiment of timeless elegance, this 1977 Mercedes 300D boasts a pristine and well-maintained interior, reflecting the careful stewardship of its previous owners. A classic emblem of luxury and sophistication from yesteryears, VIN 12313012026363 awaits a discerning collector who appreciates the enduring charm of Mercedes craftsmanship. Dive into nostalgia with this automotive gem. See it here.

The Henderson Auction Collector Series sale will take place at Barber Vintage Motorsports Museum located at 6030 Barber Motorsports Pkwy, Birmingham, Alabama 35094. The sale date is Saturday October, 28th. Bidding is available online and on site.

To obtain Bidder Registration credentials, please contact Kaely Scarle at 1-225-341-6895 or email Kaely at Kaely@hendersonauctions.com

If you have a vehicle to consign please reach out to Consignment Specialist Ben Hocevar at 1-225-363-8488 or email your images and information to ben@hendersonauctions.com

