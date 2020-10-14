Hemptown Launches Hemptown Naturals Line of Hemp Smokables

Hemptown Naturals

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire – Hemptown Organics Corp. (the "Company" or "Hemptown"), a privately held British Columbia company, is pleased to announce the launch of Hemptown Naturals, the Company’s premium line of industrial hemp smokable products, including innovative terpene-infused hemp cigarettes. The Hemptown Naturals line positions the Company to compete in the $800 billion-plus tobacco industry.1

The Hemptown Naturals brand includes a full lineup of premium smokable flower in multiple strains, hemp pre-rolls and hemp cigarettes. Hemptown’s hemp cigarette line is anchored by a 20 pack of “Hemp Stix” - premium hemp cigarettes with less than 0.3%-THC and zero nicotine, made with 100% pure hemp direct from Hemptown’s farm in Oregon. The Company’s proprietary premium blend of CBG and CBD will be available in original blend, alongside a wide range of flavors, starting with Pineapple Express. Customers can purchase the products now at www.hemptownusa.com/shop and soon at smoke shops and convenience stores across the United States.

Alongside the Hemptown Naturals hemp cigarettes, the Company is also launching a super-premium line of smokable hemp flower. Delivered direct to the consumer from our Hemptown farm in Southern Oregon, there are five strains of Hemptown Naturals Premium hemp flower available, including:

Super Sour Space Candy

Sour Special Sauce

Sour Lifter

Sour Suver Haze

Sour G CBG

Hemp industry observers have highlighted "smokable hemp [as] one of the fastest-growing and most lucrative segments in the nascent hemp and CBD industry, with expectations that the market will experience fivefold growth in the next five years."1

“We were able to identify this trend early through the experience of monetizing last year’s crop, seeing considerable demand for our CBG flower. We’re not only going after the future $300 million hemp smokable market, we’re going after the present $800 billion-plus tobacco cigarette industry,” said Michael Townsend, President and Co-Founder of Hemptown.

