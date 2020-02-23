Hemp strikes late to rescue a point for City in thriller against Chelsea

Manchester City and Chelsea served up a footballing treat as the Barclays FA Women’s Super League’s top two sides shared six goals in a thriller at The Academy Stadium.

With England manager Phil Neville watching on, Chelsea maintained their unbeaten league record, but current leaders City gave it everything, and missed a penalty.

Despite the bitter cold and blustery conditions, both sides produced a first half of extremely high quality football.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

There were terrific chances at either end, with the Blues almost taking a first-minute lead as Beth England was a whisker away from converting Sam Kerr's cross.

City responded with Ellen White bursting through the middle before being thwarted by a smart save from Ann-Katrin Berger.

England star White made no mistake midway through the first half, though.

She was perfectly placed to clip home Janine Beckie's low cross from the edge of the six-yard box.

The Blues evened it up six minutes before the break.

Midfielder Ji So-yun pounced on a loose ball on the edge of the City box before chesting it down and smashing home brilliantly past Ellie Roebuck.

The City keeper was called into action early in the second period as she bravely kept out England's close-range volley, before the hosts roared back into the lead on the hour mark.

Latching on to Demi Stokes' long ball forward, Georgia Stanway charged down the left before clinically drilling the 2,000th FA WSL goal past Berger.

Magdalena Eriksson swiftly equalised with a header after meeting England's flick-on, before City fluffed a penalty chance when Berger saved Stanway's spot-kick after Caroline Weir had been felled by Sophie Ingle.

It looked all over when England fired Chelsea ahead with a 74th-minute stunner, only for City to incredibly make it 3-3 when Lauren Hemp converted Weir's precise through-ball.

To follow the action, buy tickets and sign-up for The FA Player’s live Barclays FA Women’s Super League coverage visit womenscompetitions.thefa.com

