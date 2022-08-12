Hemp Products Under California's Assembly Bill 45 Regulatory Report

Company Logo

Dublin, Aug. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "CBD Regulatory Report: Hemp Products Under California'S Assembly Bill 45" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides detailed knowledge of AB 45. It covers the numerous laws and relevant bodies that are involved in the enforcement and regulation hemp cultivation and disposal, extracts and finished products, imports and exports, and medical and recreational cannabis.



Historically, California has been a pioneer when it comes to regulating cannabis, but in October 2021 the state passed legislation to legalise and regulate hemp-derived products. This report covers the details of Assembly Bill (AB) 45, which is the culmination of years of legislative attempts to regulate hemp-derived products in the state.



Key Topics Covered:

Executive summary Introduction Hemp cultivation and definition Hemp-derived products Labelling Health claims Advertising Testing Sale of hemp-derived products in dispensaries Regulations forthcoming

