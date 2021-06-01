Hemp, Inc. Reports: CBD Makers and Consumers Are Pushing for Federal Regulation from FDA to Clear Path for Legal Over-the-Counter CBD

Las Vegas, NV, June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- With over 10 years’ experience in growing and processing hemp in North America, Hemp, Inc. (OTC PINK: HEMP) reports today that longtime hemp supporters are still waiting for the FDA to provide clear federal regulation on the Hemp Access and Consumer Safety Act… a bill that would “make hemp-derived CBD products legal as an ingredient in dietary supplements, foods and beverages” has been proposed by three U.S. Senators.



According to Hemp Today’s article, the “absence of federal regulations from the FDA are creating problems for legitimate CBD vendors and endangering public health. CBD makers and consumers have been faced with inconsistent rules – or no rules at all – in individual states. The proposed Hemp Access and Consumer Safety Act, in essence, would force the FDA to clear a path for legal over-the-counter CBD.”

According to Oregon Sen. Jeff Merkley, “Every day that the FDA drags its feet to update its CBD regulations, hemp farmers are left guessing about how their products will be regulated, and real economic gains for workers and business owners in Oregon and across the country are left on the table. Hemp-derived CBD products are already widely available, and all we need is for FDA to issue clear regulations for them just like they do for other foods, drinks and dietary supplements.”

One trade group (U.S. Hemp Roundtable) representative, Jonathan Miller, believes if the Act was enacted it would be “a huge win for American consumers, farmers, and the hemp industry as a whole…Struggling American farmers will benefit from a stabilized marketplace. It also will stimulate innovation and job creation in the hemp industry.”

Hemp Inc. is making their King of Hemp® line available at other retail stores across America. For those who prefer shopping online, King of Hemp products are currently available at NaturalExposureCBD.com.

Included in the King of Hemp® line are items such as Bubba Kush hemp, CBD pre-rolls, fortified CBD pre-rolls, CBD and CBG Caviar and Moon Rocks, as well as Diamonds, which are the only product on the market today that contain 96%-98.7% CBD.

All King of Hemp® products are compliant with 2018 Farm Bill. Those interested in King of Hemp® pre-rolls; hemp-derived CBD tinctures; Caviar; or Diamonds, can visit www.kingofhempusa.com and email sales@kingofhempusa.com.

WHAT IS HEMP, INC.?



What is Hemp, Inc.? Hemp, Inc. will continue to grow most of its hemp on Kins Communities across America with its next focus on the state of Florida. With a deep-rooted social and environmental mission at its core, Hemp, Inc. seeks to build a business constituency for the American small hemp farmer, the American veteran, and other groups experiencing the ever-increasing disparity between tapering income and soaring expenses. The Company is on a mission to be a powerful engine for social change and economic revival, worldwide, by providing hemp products that are eco-friendly, sustainable and healthy. Hemp, Inc. executives believe there can be tangible benefits reaped from adhering to a corporate social responsibility plan.

FORWARD-LOOKING DISCLAIMER AND DISCLOSURES

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) requires issuers to provide “adequate current information” and Hemp, Inc. does… using the SEC’s Alternative Reporting Standard to publicly report its quarterly and yearly financials. All current information can be found on www.hempinc.com/hemp-financial-disclosures/.

This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties.



